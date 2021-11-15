Easy-to-use access pass opens the door to family recreation opportunities – Saanich News





When Saanich’s Juhee and Seohee Noh wanted to add some extra practice time to their training at the Saanich Skating Club, the run-in times for public skating at Pearkes Arena were perfect. Not only does Saanich Recreation offer a variety of accessible, convenient public skating times throughout the week, but the atmosphere is always friendly, so whether you’re working on your crossovers or just floating around the rink with friends, you know you’re welcome. To make the extra sessions even more convenient, the sisters’ Family Pass, part of the Continuous access pass program that provides easy, affordable access to rollerblading and much more at Saanich’s four recreation centers! In fact, Father Ha-Seung is a big fan of using his stride to work out in the gym – whatever part of Saanich he’s in, there’s a leisure center nearby with a well-equipped gym. Mom Julie is also an Access Pass regular and uses hers to participate in her favorite fitness programs. Really, no matter what kind of program appeals to you, your Continuous Access Pass is your ticket to recreation — it’s not only easy, but great value, Ha-Seung says. READ MORE: Saanich Makes It Easy to Access Your Favorite Fitness Class Do more with your Continuous Access Pass The new and improved pass is your entry ticket to a wide variety of fitness and recreational opportunities, including rollerblading, strength training and fitness, as well as swimming and water fitness, duffer hockey, basic yoga, table tennis, pickleball, basketball and more. walk-in programs! Earlier this year, after feedback from rec center customers, Saanich updated and simplified the Access Pass program. So while you can still pay for a single entry, or get a slightly reduced rate for a 10-fold pass, individuals and families alike will enjoy significant savings — and convenience — with a Continuous access Passage, which automatically renews each month, to a credit card or bank withdrawal, and can be easily canceled at any time. Adults – $40/monthly

Adults 60+ and students 19+ – $30 / month

Children and youth ages 5 to 18 – $20/month

Family – $80 Even better, buy online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month! (Need help? Find a manual here explaining how to buy a pass online.) Read more about the new Continuous Access Pass at saanich.ca/recreation FamiliesFitness recreation

