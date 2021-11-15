Packers stock sale begins Tuesday, November 16





The Green Bay Packers today released preliminary details for the organization’s upcoming equity offering, only the sixth in its history, which will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. CST. More information, including the formal offering document, will be available when the offering begins. Interested fans can access the full details online tomorrow at www.packers.com. “We appreciate the interest that fans have shown in our sixth stock offering,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “While we are not yet in a position to fully discuss the offering, we do have some initial information to share for fans to consider. We look forward to formally launching the offering tomorrow. “Fans can check out Packers.com tomorrow for all the details.” Following is a list of details currently available: The price per share will be $300, and an administration fee will be charged that is similar to the administration fee at the last offering.

The offering will initially be limited to individuals in the United States, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, subject to completion of regulatory processes in certain states.

Shares can be purchased online using credit cards, debit cards or electronic bank transfers, or by mailing personal checks or cashier’s checks.

Only individuals (including spouses as co-tenants) will be able to purchase shares; individuals can buy shares as gifts for other individuals.

The Packers will offer 300,000 shares.

No person may purchase more than 200 shares (including those purchased by the person in the 1997-1998 and 2011-2012 offerings).

The offer will run until February 25, 2022, subject to extension. When considering the offer, interested fans should note the following: Stock in the Packers is not an investment in “stock” in the ordinary sense of the word.

The Packers are under no obligation to refund the amount a purchaser pays to purchase Packers Shares.

Anyone considering purchasing Packers stock may not purchase the stock for profit or to receive dividends or tax deductions or other economic benefits.

Any offering of Packers Shares will be made by way of an offering document only.

The Packers believe that bidders and buyers of Packers stock will not receive the protection of securities laws with respect to the offer or sale of Packers stock.

The Packers statutes and NFL rules severely restrict the transfer of Packers stock.

