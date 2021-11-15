Midland Men’s Hockey Leads To No. 1 Minot State





(courtesy of Midland University Athletics) FREMONT, Neb. Midland University’s men’s hockey team took to the ice this weekend inside the Sidner Ice Arena as they hosted No. 1 ranked Minot State University on Friday and Saturday. Entering the weekend in 30th place, the Warriors dropped both games against the Beavers, 5-0 and 7-1. FRIDAY: Minot State 5, Midland 0 Minot State showed their team speed and why they are the top ranked team in the ACHA on Friday night as they pinned out Midland. The Beavers punctuated the Warriors goalkeeper and defense with 48 shots to the net, scoring 5 times. Missing a number of key players, the Midlands lineup registered just 12 shots on the night. The pace of the game was fast due to only five penalties combined between the two sides. Ondrej Patha lost despite 43 saves. SATURDAY: Minot State 7, Midland 1 Things looked promising for the Warriors on Saturday night as they came out with a lot of energy and played the Beavers through most of the first period. The Midlands attack was aggressive and with that they scored the first goal of the game to make it 1-0. At 1:46 PM, Mason Cirone took a pass from Trevor Timm into the neutral zone, then shot it past the Beavers defense from the top of the lock. The shot swept past the keeper’s stick side, which was shielded by his defender. Just over a minute later, Minot State had an answer as they took their first power play opportunity of the evening. They tied the game with 5:04 on the clock of the first period and that was where the score stood at the first break. In the second period, the Beavers broke through on the scoreboard with four goals. They took the lead in just under two minutes and never looked back. They added goals at 7:15, 15:27 and 17:36. Their fifth goal of the game came via their third power play chance of the evening. Midland had their own power play opportunities in the third as their opponents were called for a pair of penalties. However, it was Minot State who scored during those opportunities. They scored a goal in the first and third minutes of the period, closing the score for the night as they headed for their ninth win of the year. Minot State defeated Midland 37-23 on the night. Jaden Gardner had 30 saves in a defeat for Midland. This is followed by a road trip for Midland (6-9-0-1) to Northern Illinois (1-11-1-1) on November 19-20. They travel to West Dundee, Illinois for a 7:30pm puck drop on Friday and a 4:15pm start on Saturday.

