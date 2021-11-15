Bears rookie tackles Bitch Jenkins back to training





Bitches Jenkins, the rookie tackle who went from supposed starter to injured reserve without participating in a single training camp, is back. On Monday, the Bears opened a three-week window for Jenkins to practice. The team must activate it during that three week period or return it to IR for the remainder of the season. Jenkins thinks it will take most, if not all, three weeks before returning to gaming action. However, the team has invested a lot in Jenkins and definitely wants to see him before the end of the season. However, it’s a long way to wonder which side he’s playing on. Coach Matt Nagy wouldn’t say Monday whether he played on the left side where the Bears planned for him to start before having back surgery in August or on the right side. Jason Peters, 39, has been solid at left tackles. Larry Borom, another rookie, has received positive reviews in right tackles in the last two games. Well, we really need to get him over here and see where he is, Nagy said. It’s been a while since the pads were also put on, so start with that. That will be exciting for us to see where he is. I know he is very anxious and excited to go outside. … Now we’re going to work through and see where he is in terms of conditioning, physically where he is. It just becomes, frankly, an hour by hour, day by day process with him. But it sure is a good thing to have, and were excited to get it there. The Bears traded their second-, third- and sixth-round picks to the Panthers for the No. 39 overall pick, which they used to draft Jenkins, and a fifth-rounder. Within days, the team cut off left tackle Charles Leno and installed Jenkins, who played primarily on the right side at Oklahoma State, in the position. A back injury prevented Jenkins from playing a second off training camp. Shortly after the Bears agreed to sign Peters, they said Jenkins would be undergoing surgery. For the past few weeks, Jenkins has been spotted rolling hills in practice. A week ago, he did extensive training at Heinz Field, hours before the Bears played the Steelers. Look at him, Nagy said. He is a competitor. You all saw that when we drafted it. You see the kind of mean streak he has. You see how much he loves football, how much his teammates really appreciate him and he them. Nagy said Security Deon Bush will also begin his practice window on Monday. He was put on IR last month with a quad injury.

