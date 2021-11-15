Washington soccer team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Studs and Duds

Oh what a feeling!!!

Waking up Monday morning after beating last year’s Super Bowl champions feels amazing!

I don’t want to hear ANYONE whine after this AMAZING WIN talking about losing the draft position. Be happy for our players and coaches who have worked hard for this W!!! Mark Tyler (Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) Nov 14, 2021

It felt like everything finally came together for this team in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams, and for the first time this season we played together and won with a full team effort.

Let’s all try to enjoy this team’s win and watch the rest of the season game by game.

Below are my studs and duds of the game – followed by some comments.

studs:

Antonio Gibson – Gibson ran with determination and grit against what many consider to be the best defensive front seven in the NFL. What I loved about his performance is that he seemed to get stronger as the game progressed, breaking some nice chunk runs later in the game and catching some key passes at big moments of the match to move the chains.

He contributed a whopping 24 times for 64 yards and two hasty touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 14 yards. His 2.7 yards per carry shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it was how and when he got those yards that mattered. Most impressive was his ball security and strong hands on his receptions.

Taylor Heinicke – Taylor may have played his best game as a member of the Washington Football Team. Now that we all know what he is, and there really isn’t any pressure on the young man, it’s fun to watch him play loose and free – and when he does this, and plays to himself, he’s entertaining to watch, and the results are generally positive.

He was an efficient 26 of 32 for 256 yards with a beautifully thrown touchdown to Deandre Carter…and most importantly, NO SALES! He was sacked five times, some of them targeting him for holding the football too long – but I’ll consider that given the alternative.

Deandre Carter – I said a few weeks ago that I thought Deandre should see a little more on the wide receiver. In Sunday’s game, he was second on the team with six goals, catching three for 56 yards and a touchdown. He also provided two kickoff returns for 47 yards and added a punt return for 10 yards.

Kam Curli – Curl led the Washington defense with a total of 8 tackles, and had a big blow that sent the ball out of the receivers’ hands – intercepting William Jackson III.

Joey Slye – Slye was perfect (yes, you read that right – PERFECT!), in the afternoon he scored all three field goals (with a lung of 46), and both his extra points.

Washington Offensive – Yesterday’s game marked the first time in FOUR YEARS that Washington scored on all of his first four possessions in a game! And what about that final offensive drive of the game that took 19 plays, 80 yards and 10:26, resulting in a touchdown to seal the win? Possibly the best ride I’ve seen in the last decade!!!

the coaches – Most fans expect their team to look good if prepared, but lately fans have been really bad on this coaching staff, and I’m not sure many were very confident that our staff would even face the Bucs at home fight . Set up a fight they did! Washington was coached well, played disciplined, carried out their orders and had a great game plan on Sunday as he took this crucial win.

Kudos to the staff on a well coached game!

…Oh – and Scott Turner is underrated!

duds:

Dax Milne – Milne caught both targets thrown at 22 yards but his fumble, recovered by the Bucs in plus area, allowed them to keep it close to the end.

Tyler Larsen – I knew this team would miss Chase Roullier in the middle – and miss him, we did it against a solid Bucs interior on Sunday.

Remarks:

– Jonathan Allen was another beast inside against Tampa’s strong running game. His stat line won’t pop, but anyone who’s seen the game knows the impact he had on it. He took pressure on Brady several times and twice had two big hits in the future Hall of Famer, both resulting in incompletions.

– Terry McLaurin remains the heart and soul of this team. On Sunday, he showed his toughness and determination, bagging six receptions for 59 yards (both team heights), while suffering a sore collarbone after taking a big shot from the Tampa defenders earlier in the game. Many of his catches, which came at big moments in the game, were of the contentious variety in traffic.

– The farewell week seemed to do rookie Jamin Davis well. He came out looking fast, decisive and confident in his lectures. He was strong against the run and in position against the pass – he made some nice plays in the open field. This game could prove to be a huge stepping stone for him.

– Despite giving up the long touchdown to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter, I thought Kendall Fuller looked a lot better in both the midterm cover and, especially, in his open field tackling.

– William Jackson III finally looked healthy, and that health showed in his play Sunday. Covering and tackling well, he made an important interception early on from Curl’s great action on his receiver. He did get a costly facemask penalty at the end of the half, but that was clearly not the intention. He was in cover on the touchdown from Brates, but part of that was the linebacker (Mayo), who got sucked into the game action and didn’t drop into his drop to help. Hopefully this is the turning point of the season for the talented corner.

– Landon Collins played much more as a real safety in this game than as a linebacker. I think it’s best right now if we just call him a footballer.