Peng Shuai Sexual Assault: WTA’s Tennis Decision in China

While the tennis world is obsessed with Emma Raducanu’s coach, the Guadalajara results and groups in Turin, we are in a real crisis. In short strokes. Last week, on November 2, recently retired WTA veteran Peng Shuai went to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, to report being sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party.

The account has since been deleted and comments are disabled. And no one in China can read about this. Any reference to this matter – which has been covered everywhere from the… BBC until The New York Times until Al Jazeera-has been scrubbed from Chinese search engines. And now comes news that Shuai has “disappeared”, which would be consistent with: China’s treatment of high-profile dissenters. It is deeply disturbing and worrying. It’s terrible for Shuai, whose safety comes first.

It is a major crisis for the WTA Tour. It is also a great opportunity for the WTA Tour.

It’s no secret that doing business in and with China can be and often is very problematic. Ask Apple. Ask Nike. Ask the NBA. Just ask NBC, which has to negotiate how and if it wants to address human rights violations and the Uyghur genocide and lifetime appointments during its Olympic coverage. (Bob Costas will tell you this is why he chooses not to be part of the coverage.) The 2008 Beijing Games, which were supposed to liberalize China, only made the regime bolder in rejecting liberal democracy. and human rights.

We all have different thresholds for outrage. Businesses and people are good at shutting up and rationalizing bad deeds, especially when there is money to be made. In tennis, however, we are at a different point. This is not just gross violations of human rights and something that is systematically not alarming. This is a player – a long-standing, much-loved veteran – who is in gear and reportedly “missing”. How can the WTA in any conscience – let alone in good conscience – remain committed to this? How can players who have global brands and have used their platform admirably to speak credibly about other forms of social justice abide by this?

The WTA should ask itself a simple question: what does it stand for? What is its purpose? If it’s just to maximize revenue, it stays in China, which hosts a dozen events, more than any other country. If the WTA has terms beyond the mercenary, it must demand transparency and action. And be prepared to get out, to stop doing business in a country so inconsistent with its supposed mission. Bravo to Steve Simon for saying so much, om The New York Times: “We would be willing to take that step and not do business in China.” Now the sequel…

Leaving China will come at a high price. Ash Barty won more money at the 2019 WTA Finals event in Shenzhen than the entire purse for this year’s event. I was told that China is responsible for at least a third of WTA revenue. But by leaving China, the WTA also distinguishes itself on principles. What a statement this would be, especially with months of the Winter Olympics. What a way to say, “The safety and/or moral principles of our athletes – our belief in women’s rights, human rights and democracy – are more important than our balance sheets.”

This marks a real moment of truth and reckoning for the WTA. Here’s a pep talk: Believe in your product. Believe in your players. Believe in your international appeal. Believe the market will reward backbone.