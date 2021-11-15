Sports
Peng Shuai Sexual Assault: WTA’s Tennis Decision in China
While the tennis world is obsessed with Emma Raducanu’s coach, the Guadalajara results and groups in Turin, we are in a real crisis. In short strokes. Last week, on November 2, recently retired WTA veteran Peng Shuai went to Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, to report being sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party.
The account has since been deleted and comments are disabled. And no one in China can read about this. Any reference to this matter – which has been covered everywhere from the… BBC until The New York Times until Al Jazeera-has been scrubbed from Chinese search engines. And now comes news that Shuai has “disappeared”, which would be consistent with: China’s treatment of high-profile dissenters. It is deeply disturbing and worrying. It’s terrible for Shuai, whose safety comes first.
It is a major crisis for the WTA Tour. It is also a great opportunity for the WTA Tour.
It’s no secret that doing business in and with China can be and often is very problematic. Ask Apple. Ask Nike. Ask the NBA. Just ask NBC, which has to negotiate how and if it wants to address human rights violations and the Uyghur genocide and lifetime appointments during its Olympic coverage. (Bob Costas will tell you this is why he chooses not to be part of the coverage.) The 2008 Beijing Games, which were supposed to liberalize China, only made the regime bolder in rejecting liberal democracy. and human rights.
We all have different thresholds for outrage. Businesses and people are good at shutting up and rationalizing bad deeds, especially when there is money to be made. In tennis, however, we are at a different point. This is not just gross violations of human rights and something that is systematically not alarming. This is a player – a long-standing, much-loved veteran – who is in gear and reportedly “missing”. How can the WTA in any conscience – let alone in good conscience – remain committed to this? How can players who have global brands and have used their platform admirably to speak credibly about other forms of social justice abide by this?
The WTA should ask itself a simple question: what does it stand for? What is its purpose? If it’s just to maximize revenue, it stays in China, which hosts a dozen events, more than any other country. If the WTA has terms beyond the mercenary, it must demand transparency and action. And be prepared to get out, to stop doing business in a country so inconsistent with its supposed mission. Bravo to Steve Simon for saying so much, om The New York Times: “We would be willing to take that step and not do business in China.” Now the sequel…
Leaving China will come at a high price. Ash Barty won more money at the 2019 WTA Finals event in Shenzhen than the entire purse for this year’s event. I was told that China is responsible for at least a third of WTA revenue. But by leaving China, the WTA also distinguishes itself on principles. What a statement this would be, especially with months of the Winter Olympics. What a way to say, “The safety and/or moral principles of our athletes – our belief in women’s rights, human rights and democracy – are more important than our balance sheets.”
This marks a real moment of truth and reckoning for the WTA. Here’s a pep talk: Believe in your product. Believe in your players. Believe in your international appeal. Believe the market will reward backbone.
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/2021/11/15/peng-shuai-sexual-assault-allegations-wta-in-china
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]