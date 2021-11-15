Starving migrants bitten by dogs and now ‘prisoners’ at Polish border

An aid worker has warned that the humanitarian situation on the border between Poland and Belarus is deteriorating (Photo: Getty/Thomas Alboth)

Migrants are being treated like table tennis balls as the humanitarian situation on the Belarus-Poland border deteriorates, an aid worker on the ground said.

Anna Alboth described heartbreaking scenes as those stranded in freezing temperatures between the lines of dogs, guns and barbed wire.

She spoke as tensions continued to mount at the flash point, where an estimated 2,000 migrants, including women with children, camp just inside the border on the Belarus side.

The Minority Rights Group International activist said 1,500 people have come into contact with the NGO on the Polish side alone, but the current number in the zone, to which she does not have full access, is likely to be much higher.

The migrants are said to have become a political tool in the hands of Belarus, with its soldiers reportedly cutting holes in Polish border fences to drive large groups through.

The displaced persons are said to have been lured to the border by the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko and encouraged to enter Europe illegally.

Ms Alboth, who is based in Poland, said pushing back from both sides resulted in injuries and suffering for the migrants, who are mainly from Iraq, Syria and Yemen, as temperatures plummet with no solution to the crisis in sight. Many have entered eastern Poland, but realizing they face deportation across the border, they hide in forests just inside the border, she told Metro.co.uk.

People are treated like table tennis balls that are often thrown from one side to the other, Ms Alboth said.

Some people we meet in the woods experience between five and ten push backs, this is a very, very common thing.

They don’t get food or water from either side, which means they are hungry. It’s one thing to spend a night in the cold without food, it’s another to spend months this way and their immune systems keep getting worse. A month ago we found that people were just tired, now most have signs of hypothermia.

Last night we found two men who could no longer move or communicate. They are in the hospital and hopefully they will survive, but the health of the people is absolutely incomparable to what happened before.

People are also injured from being pushed through the fence, through the barbed wire and left with scars.

On the Belarusian side, they are threatened with weapons and dogs. I have seen many signs of dog bites on the legs of adults and children.

Migrants gather at the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to enter Europe (Photo: Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/via Reuters)



Refugees at the Kuznica border crossing on the Polish-Belarusian border, seen from Belarus (Photo: Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/TASS)



Children in a makeshift migrant camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in Belarus’s Grodno region (Photo: Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/via Reuters)

There are reports that migrants armed with weapons supplied by the Belarusians so that they could break through at Kuznica, one of the two main border crossings between the nations.

However, Ms Alboth, whose group has been monitoring the situation since August, stressed that many of the detainees are innocent women and children who are not interested in violence.

She said: “You must remember that a week ago, when the migrants started to gather on the Belarus side, they were all sure that Poland would open the border and that they would be able to apply for asylum peacefully.

There are many families with many children.

A few days ago I met a family of 16 with nine children. These are not people who want to force the border. They are tired of being pushed back and being prisoners in the woods.

They dream of applying for asylum. In almost every situation over the past two months where people on the Polish side tried to apply for asylum, we called border guards, which is the procedure when people try to apply for asylum.

They were put on the army trucks and taken back to Belarus. People now know that they will not be taken to a refugee camp, so they hide in the forest and try to survive.

Activist Anna Alboth helps refugee women from Congo who have been in hiding for four days at the Polish-Belarusian border (Photo: Thomas Alboth)



A man rests in front of a fire at a camp near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region (Photo: Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/AFP via Getty)

The non-governmental organization is part of the Poland-based Grupa Granica network of NGOs responding to the border crisis, which has so far claimed the lives of at least nine people.

The journalist has been involved in working on EU borders for six years and has never seen scenes like those set in the forest.

There is a high level of hunger and health problems, she said.

We as grassroots activists cannot be the ones to solve this problem, there should be large international humanitarian organizations on the ground providing food, water and structural aid.

We do it because no one else is doing it.

It’s just insane to walk at night so border controls don’t see us so we can bring hot soup and water to starving people. Have you ever seen people after five days of not eating? It’s something I’ve seen for the first time.



A girl in a makeshift migrant camp on the Belarusian-Polish border begs journalists (Photo: Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/via Reuters)



A child eats in a makeshift migrant camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in Belarus’s Grodno region (Photo: Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/via Reuters)



Migrants camped on the Belarusian-Polish border in Belarus’s Grodno region (Photo: Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/via Reuters)

It’s just a shocking situation. We do what we can legally, we bring food, water and clothes, but that’s all.

We have to leave the people in the forest, we can’t transport them anywhere. This is heartbreaking for all of us, we see families with sick children. We have to say sorry to them and leave them behind.

EU officials have said they will extend sanctions against Belarus over what the bloc has described as an illegal push by migrants.

Brussels, along with NATO and the US, has accused Mr Lukashenko of leading the displaced to his country’s border with Europe.

The sanctions were originally imposed in June after the arrest of Russian opposition activist Roman Protasevich on a Ryanair flight, but could now target anyone involved in human trafficking through Belarus.

Minsk has denied encouraging illegal migration and accused Poland of violating international law by pushing the migrants back across the border.

