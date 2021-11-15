Sports
Explosion outside British hospital declared a terrorist incident, several arrested
topline
A car explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool, England, which killed one person and injured another, has been declared a terrorist incident, police said.
Key facts
In the incident, which happened around 10:59 a.m. local time, a taxi pulled up outside the Womens Hospital in the city center before exploding, Merseyside local police said in a pronunciation.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said Monday.
The taxi passenger, the police identified as Emad Al Swealmeen, was killed while the driver, David Perry, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged, according to the BBC.
police said: at a press conference Monday they believe the passenger they later called when Al Swealmeen, 32 brought an explosive device into the cabin that suddenly went off.
Perry had gotten out of the car and locked the doors before the explosion, and is… credited for averting a terrible disaster thanks to his heroic efforts.
The Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, tweeted On Sunday, the incident was disturbing and disturbing, but thanked emergency services for their prompt response.
key background
Liverpool’s Womens Hospital is the largest of its kind in Europe, according to the UKs National Health Service, with the BBC reports that it treats approximately 50,000 patients annually. The identity of the fatal victim on Sunday has not yet been released, and police said on Sunday it could be some time before they can confirm anything.
Tangent
UK after the explosion raised the threat level from substantial to severe, indicating that an attack is considered highly probable.
Read further
Sources
