Michael Vaughan: Former England cricket captain denies racism comment ‘you’ and calls Azeem Rafiq claims ‘extremely disturbing’ | british news
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has said he categorically denies allegations of racism made by former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.
In a forcefully worded statement, he also said that being confronted with such an accusation “11 years after it was supposed to happen” is the “worst thing I’ve ever experienced”.
During a 30-year career as a cricketer and commentator, he said he had “never been accused of anything comparable” and that he could not allow his reputation to be “wrongfully destroyed”.
Rafiq claimed that before a match against a group of Asian players from the team, Vaughan said there were “too many of you, we have to do something about it”.
Vaughan replied, “I categorically deny saying the words Azeem Rafiq attributed to me and want to reiterate this publicly because the ‘you much’ comment just never happened.”
Vaughan said anyone who had seen TV footage of a Yorkshire County Cricket Club pre-match in 2009 “and the interaction between the players would find it difficult to reconcile those scenes with the version of events presented” .
He continued: “I remember the match clearly because it was the first time in Yorkshire history that four players of Asian descent had been selected in the same team.
“It was an important milestone for the province and it was also a moment of pride for me personally.
“I made it a point to shake hands with all four players that day because I realized it was an important moment.”
Vaughan commented: “I wrote enthusiastically about this particular match in my autobiography saying: ‘This will be the shape of what is to come for Yorkshire as many of our most promising players come from the Asian community and it would be a good thing for our cricket.’
“Given my view that the inclusion of Asian players in the Yorkshire team was a very positive and welcome development, it is inconceivable that I would have made the derogatory remark attributed to me. It goes against everything I have always have believed.”
The restatement of his denial comes when another player, Adil Rashid, supported Rafiq .’s claims.
Rashid, who still plays for Yorkshire, told The Cricketer: “I wanted to focus on my cricket as much as possible and avoid distractions at the expense of the team, but I cannot recall Azeem Rafiq’s remarks to Michael Vaughan’s comments to a group of confirm us. Asian players.”
Vaughan said in his statement that it was “extremely disturbing that this completely false accusation has been leveled against me by a former team-mate, apparently supported by two other players”.
He added: “For some time now, Ajmal Shahzad [who became Yorkshire’s first British Asian cricketer in 2004] has been recorded as saying he never heard me say what was suggested.
“I’ve been in contact with the six other players on that team and none of them can remember the comment.
“I fully accept that perspectives differ and I have a lot of sympathy for what Azeem Rafiq has been through, but I hope everyone understands why I cannot allow this to go unchallenged or unfairly destroy my reputation.”
Yorkshire CCC is currently embroiled in controversy over Rafiq’s handling of racism claims.
His chief executive resigned last week and a new chairman, Lord Patel of Bradford, has… promised to do “whatever it takes” to regain confidence in the club.
