Fantasy Football Exemption Wire Goals for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL Season

Wide receivers

Consumption Bateman is in this article for the sixth week in a row. Show this man the respect he deserves and pick him up! In all seriousness, you should definitely pick up Bateman. This week he saw eight goals, six of which he caught from 80 yards. The Ravens continue to have a concentrated pass attack. Bateman has now seen eight goals in two consecutive games, with a 20 percent target share in each. He has surpassed double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games. Also, Marquise Brown struggled with drops in week 10 and late in the game, Bateman seemed to be the preferred option. That’s worth keeping an eye on. Anyway, Bateman is a handy piece and we haven’t seen his ceiling yet.

Elijah Moore played 53 percent of snaps with Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder in Week 10. He saw six goals, three of them catching for 44 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth game in a row with at least six goals. He scored double-digit fantasy points in all four of those games and scored a combined four touchdowns. In week 9, he was the top scoring receiver, showing that he has a lot of advantage, but the presence of the other Jets receivers will limit this most weeks. Still, Moore is an exciting option that is used consistently and showcases both a safe floor and a high ceiling. You want such a receiver on your schedule.

Jamal Agnew steals the soul of Laviska Shenault Jr. observers. He saw five targets in week 10 and caught none of them – but still had some good pretend play. He had three carries for 79 yards and a touchdown — which is exactly what we thought Shenault could do. Agnew has had at least five goals in each of the last five games and has scored double figures in four out of five. He doesn’t bring much of a ceiling as he still has 16 fantasy points left in a game, but he has become a very safe flex option.

Bryan Edwards saw four goals, three of which were caught for 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against the Chiefs. He’s been consistently seeing four goals per game for the past month, which is frustrating because he’s a talented wide receiver. But he sees more use in the red zone and the airyards have been up and running lately. The hope is that this feat will lead to him getting more chances as the Raiders need another receiver to move up the passing game.

TY Hilton returned in Week 10 and saw five goals, one of which was caught for just five yards. But five goals ranked second on the team behind Jonathan Taylor (eight). Hilton should be the second option behind Michael Pittman who advances in an attack from Colts that is much better than expected. Hilton is a nice reserve receiver that you can stream in good matchups as a bye week or injury replacement.

Tre’Quan Smith saw seven goals, tied with Mark Ingram for most on the saints. He caught four for 44 yards and a touchdown. What you should especially love is that three of his targets came in the red zone. He was popular in the neighborhood or in the end zone. He has scored 12.3, 8.3 and 14.4 fantasy points in the past three weeks, but his seven goals have been a season high. Smith is a deeper wide receiver option, best used in sizes deeper than traditional 12-team leagues. But he’s not the only Saint recipient worth mentioning.

Deonte Harris had four goals and caught three for a team-high 84 yards. Harris leads the Saints this season with 17 goals from Trevor Siemian. He has surpassed double-digit fantasy points in four of the last five games, showing he has a safe floor. He is no stranger to this article and remains the preferred option of the two Saints recipients here.

Marcus Johnson played the second most snaps among Titans recipients at 62 percent. He also led the Titans in goals (six), catches (five) and yards (100). That usage is remarkable, especially since Julio Jones was just placed on the IR. Right now it’s best suited to deeper formats, but those of you in 10 or 12 team leagues with shallower benches should add it to your watchlist.

Olamide Zacchaeus played 43 percent of the snaps and saw seven goals, right in front of the team leader. He only caught two for 22 yards, but the volume is what stands out. The Falcons are looking for someone to perform and Zacceaus got the volume a week after scoring two touchdowns. He has a role in deeper formats.

Amon-Ra St. Brown tied for the team leader in goals (six) and catches (four) and passed for a team-high 61 yards. It’s encouraging to see the rookie come out of the bye. It’s been a season of ups and downs for the rookie, and he hasn’t shown he has the highest limits, but in deep leagues, it’s worth taking a kite on him after the way he’s in week 10 was used.