‘Where is she?’ Chinese tennis player who accused politician of rape appears to have disappeared

Former No. 1 women’s doubles tennis player Peng Shuai has not made any public statements since her accusation
Reuters
November 15, 2021
Former No. 1 women’s doubles tennis player Peng Shuai, one of China’s biggest sports stars, publicly accused a former Chinese deputy prime minister early this month of coercing her into sex several years ago and has not been seen since.
According to a screenshot from her verified Weibo account, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the top decision-making body of the Politburo China’s top decision-making body, forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship. It was the first time such a high-ranking Chinese politician had been publicly accused of sexual assault.
The message was deleted about half an hour after it was published, although searches for the name Pengs on the tightly controlled internet in China skyrocketed after the message was posted and screenshots were shared between private WeChat groups and via iMessage.
The internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are a particularly sensitive topic.
While the Pengs Weibo account remained available, with previous posts visible, the commenting and reposting features were disabled.
Concern has arisen within the global tennis community about Peng, the first Chinese player to top the world rankings when she was No. 1 in doubles in 2014. She and her partners won the 2013 Wimbledon women’s doubles and the French Open. title in 2014.
In a rare move, the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) went into battle on Sunday when it called on China to investigate allegations of sexual assault and demanded an end to the former player’s censorship.
More importantly, it also said it would seek a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the former Chinese leader.
Recent events in China regarding a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are deeply concerning, said WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon.
Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored.
Former tennis world champion and currently television analyst Chris Evert also spoke:
Yes, these allegations are very disturbing. I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information is appreciated. https://t.co/RH0aYCDqQm
Peng, 35, said in the post she was unable to provide evidence to back up her allegations.
Zhang, now 75, served as deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2018 and also served as party secretary for northeastern Shandong province. He was a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, China’s highest decision-making body, from 2012 to 2017.
Simon told the New York Times on Sunday that it was possible the tour would consider dropping out of business in China, where the WTA has 11 tournaments and has a lucrative, long-term deal to hold its tour final in Shenzhen.
Ultimately, if we don’t see the right results from this, he said, we’d be willing to take that step and not operate our business in China if that happened.
Aliz Cornet, a French player who reached a top ranking of number 11 in the world, also tweeted her support:
Peng has not made any public statements since the post was deleted, and neither have Chinese officials, but Simon told the New York Times that we have received confirmation from several sources, including the Chinese Tennis Association, that she is safe and not under any physical threat. stands.
But he added that no one associated with the WTA, be it officials or active players, could have reached her directly.
I understand she’s in Beijing in China, but I can’t confirm that because I haven’t spoken to her directly, Simon said.
One of France’s top male singles and doubles tennis players, Nicolas Mahut, also tweeted in support:
The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the governing body of men’s tennis, backed Monday’s WTA call for China to investigate Pengs’ allegations.
There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our tennis community, ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi said in a pronunciation .
We are encouraged by the recent assurances WTA has received that (Peng) is safe and accountable, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.
Apart from that, we fully support the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai.
Peng has not toured since February 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic put it on hold for several months.
with additional reporting by National Post employees
