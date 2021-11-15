Fantasy hockey waiver watch – Watch out for these hot streaks

Every week we’ll mine the waiver thread for less-roasted assets to help your squad, whether you prefer Dynasty or the redesigned format, and we’ll also add some tips for DFS players. Finally, we’ll look at some former fantasy assets that may be overvalued for one reason or another – short-term or long-term.

Forward

Jaden Schwartz, LW, Seattle Kraken (46.1%): Better (a little) late than never. Schwartz had predicted this preseason to serve as one of the expansion team’s top producers, stumbling out the door of the bench with one assist in his first six games. But since that slow start, the former Blues forward has resembled his old prolific self with three goals and seven assists in nine games. Shooting the puck more often has helped. A collection of twenty-nine shots over his past seven match-ups is in stark contrast to the average of one per match to his first eight. Now the top line of Schwartz/Alex Wennberg/Jordan Eberle ambles along nicely. While Eberle probably won’t be available in your fantasy league (check this though), Schwartz could be.

Adrian Kempe, C/RW, Los Angeles Kings (39.8%): In addition to current linemates Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown, and a member of the Kings’ best powerplay, Kempe deserves a greater share of fantasy respect in conventional competitions. Since Halloween, the versatile attacker has four goals and three assists, including two helpers with the extra skater. He also averages nearly 19 minutes and 3.4 shots per game over that period. Six seasons in, Kempe has made noticeable improvement over his past two campaigns. Watch that trend continue. The just 25-year-old is worth considering in deeper fantasy competitions.

Ryan Hartman, RW/C, Minnesota Wild (16.9%): Whether he’s a top squad with Kirill Kaprizov or further down the lineup, the versatile forward finds ways to contribute with reassuring regularity. As illustrated by Saturday’s three assists in support of Rem Pitlick’s hat-trick against the Kraken. Hartman leads the Wild in both shots (47) and goals (7) and also plays more minutes than ever before, averaging 16:53 per game. A role in Minnesota’s secondary power play will only help the 27-year-old enjoy the most productive season yet of his eight-year career. Since the first puck drop in mid-October, no Wild attacker has served as a more valuable and consistent fantasy assist. Chances are, he’s easy to get into your league.

Kevin Hayes, C, Philadelphia Flyers (8.0%): He’s back. After missing 12 games to start 2021-22 following an offseason abdominal surgery, Hayes made his debut with a power-play assist, three shots and a two-minute spell in the penalty area in Saturday’s loss to Dallas. On a scoring line and power play with Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee, the 29-year-old center seems in a good position to produce at an impressive pace. Hayes, one of your more streakier fantasies, shouldn’t be ignored once he’s warmed up and on the beat.

Jesper Bratt, RW, New Jersey Devils (4.7%): Lately, Bratt has scored four goals and seven assists in his past nine games, averaging 2.4 fantasy points per game. Not bad. The 23-year-old winger is developing a palpable chemistry with rookie center Dawson Mercer – another great under-radar fantasy asset in deeper leagues – on an equal footing, and has also had a few power play assists in the past week. He leads all the Devils forward in shots to the net.

Also see: Jordan Kyrou, C/LW, St. Louis Blues (46.2%); Mikael Granlund, C/LW, Nashville Predators (20.8%)

defenders

Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks (24.2%): Even with Erik Karlsson (COVID-19 protocols) back in the lineup, Ferraro skated more than 27 minutes off the top pair and contributed to Saturday’s loss against Colorado. The 23-year-old, who is quickly emerging as a rich fantasy product in leagues that reward blocked shots—leading the entire NHL with 43-hits, and average time-on-ice—also demonstrates the ability to contribute to the scoresheet. Ferraro looks poised to break out as a valued, well-rounded defender. The third-year skater is also poised to become a restricted free agent after this season, which can only serve as an extra incentive to bring him every night.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Arizona Coyotes (24.0%): Hey, at least one Coyotes skater can’t be blamed for the club’s collective inability to place the puck in the net. Of the team’s total of 23 goals in 15 games, Gostisbehere has played a part in more than half (two goals, 10 assists). His team lead in general scoring, and it’s not even close to, the former Flyers defenseman has assisted on four of Arizona’s five total power play goals. Compared to most teammates, his minus-one rating shines positively (Jakob Chychrun is minus-22). Gostisbehere clearly enjoys its fresh slate in dessert and is the one and only Coyotes fantasy asset currently under serious consideration.

Also see: Nate Schmidt, Winnipeg Jets (29.1%); Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadians (18.8%)

goalkeepers

Carey Price, Montreal Canadians (47.8%): If not now – or at least very soon – when? Reports from Montreal suggest that the elite netminder could soon start skating. While it’s impossible to define “soon” from the outside, and it’s unknown how long it will take Price to feel ready for the game, this is progress. Any fantasy manager with at least one IR spot and otherwise disappointing goaltending should not hesitate to lead the way. As soon as the Canadiens release a more definitive timetable on Price’s expected return – and don’t look ahead to weeks and weeks from now on – he will be picked up immediately. The rest of the club, who have underperformed so far, should experience a significant boost from having their number 1 back and more general success going forward.

Jonathan Bernier, Devils of New Jersey (5.6%): Bernier filled in for an injured MacKenzie Blackwood and was perfect for Sunday’s shootout against the Rangers. If Blackwood misses time with a suspected concussion, Bernier will be saddled with starting tasks, game in and game out. New Jersey’s next back-to-back isn’t until December. Other than a dud against the Ducks and not the best outing against the Bruins, the club’s No. 2 was all solid when they got the chance. And the Devils are establishing themselves as a relatively competitive force, with just four regulatory losses.

Also see: Alex Nedeljkovic, Detroit Red Wings (45.2%); Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (22.5%); Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings (15.5%)

Lower expectations

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks (76.8%): The Canucks’ best player in the earlier stages of the season has had a bad fall lately, scoring a total of 13 goals in two road games in Colorado and Vegas. While Demko’s teammates deserve their share of the blame for the combined attack, Vancouver’s No. 1 looked shaky on his own. (To be fair, backup Jaroslav Halak only did a little better and still lost in Anaheim on Sunday.) Vancouver isn’t looking great by giving up too many quality chances this campaign, adding to their dismal 5 9-2 record. If he is unable or unwilling to replace Demko, at least let him sit for a while. Starting with Wednesday’s slope against the Avalanche.