More than 100 young table tennis girls recruited in 21 days

All over the world, the essence of preserving a particular sport is to ensure continuity and vibrancy, generation after generation.

Since time immemorial, new stars have been born and developed to serve the sport to perfection.

Absolutely, at some stage in life there is that inevitable retirement time and the vicious circle is continuous.

< class=""> Karen Harmony in red against Elizabeth Namuyiga David Isabirye

That is why the recruitment process remains central at all times. Then the era of talent development through coaching, continuous training, internal testing and external competitions.

In Uganda, table tennis has sought the right, desirable path of early recruitment, nurturing and further development of talent.

< class=""> Edith Namukasa returns during a demo game with Irene Wotanabeera David Isabirye

The My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 project has now been running for two weeks with only young girls who have never held a racket recruited for the sport of table tennis.

At least 120 girls have been lured to play table tennis among 9 training centers in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

These centers are; Quality International, Kiddawalime Namugoona, Green Valley Kyebando, St Bernard Kawempe, Kawempe Academy Kisaasi, Zion Nansana (Nganda), Makerere Secondary School, Amazing Grace (Nganda) and the JB Tamwesigwe Center.

< class=""> Norah Nabukwasi, table tennis young female coach David Isabirye

The project was sponsored by the International Table Tennis Association (ITTA), Yako Bank, National Council of Sports (NCS) and Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA).

Robert Jaggwe, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA), is honored to have external support from ITTA, NCS and Yako Bank to kick-start the My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 project.

< class=""> UTTA president Robert Jjagwe shows upcoming TT player Karen Harmony how to do it David Isabirye

We are very pleased with the support ITTA, Yako Bank and the National Council of Sports have given us to make this program a reality. On average, a total of 120 young girls who had never played table tennis before were recruited and started playing the game in less than 20 days. We want to spread wings to the other parts of the country and later involve the little boy. We aim to increase the number of women playing table tennis in Uganda. Robert Jaggwe, the president of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA)

< class=""> Robert Jjagwe, the president of the Ugandan Table Tennis Association David Isabirye

Yako Bank supplied 65 rackets of the brand, ITTA facilitated the coaches and balls while NCS came in with the gaming tables.

The tables will be left at the various centers and schools to help the recruited young girls continue their training.

ITTA Certified Coach Edward Koboyi, along with other trained young female coaches Deborah Wandera, Flavia Amaniro, Rebecca Nalumansi (Project Coordinator), Edith Namukasa (Assistant Project Coordinator) and Irene Wotanabeera lead the way.

< class=""> Edward Koboyi, Head Coach of Milan Table Tennis Academy David Isabirye

Koboyi calls the My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 project a special blessing as it has helped many young girls learn to play table tennis from scratch.

My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 is a special project. We have been able to recruit many young girls into the sport of table tennis and most of them are willing to go ahead and play the game. Edward Koboyi, table tennis coach

< class=""> Edith Namukasa, Assistant Project Coordinator of My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 (credit: David Isabirye)

Edith Namukasa, Assistant Project Coordinator, is humbled by all the support from the World Table Tennis body, the National Council of Sports and the local table tennis body, UTTA for such an initiative.

We welcome the support from ITTA, NCS and UTTA, as well as the parents who let their children participate. The future looks really bright for table tennis in Uganda. Edith Namukasa, assistant project coordinator My Gender, My Strength

< class=""> Edward Koboyi, Robert Jjagwe and Edith Namukasa address the media at the Ivory Hotel in Nansana David Isabirye

The project will culminate on Saturday 20e November 2021 at the Milan Table Tennis Academy home venue of Ivory Hotel in Nansana, Kampala.

There will be internal competitions for the girls in singles, doubles and team events with prizes awaiting the top performers.

Uganda as a country will hold table tennis trials for the French U-18 Championships and for the Common Wealth Games qualifiers.

< class=""> Group photo during the launch of My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 project at Ivory Hotel, Nansana David Isabirye