Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest earn ACC WBB Weekly Honors





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) –Virginia Tech junior center Elizabeth Kitley and Wake Forest sophomore guard Jewel Spear have been named Atlantic Coast Conference Womens Basketball Co-Players of the Week, and Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron is the ACC Freshman of the Week. Weekly ACC women’s basketball awards are voted on by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel. Kitley helped the Hokies get off to a 3-0 start for the sixth straight season by leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks in its first week of action. She counted 10 planks and six blocks in a season-opening win over Davidson. At George Washington, Kitley set a school record of 17 field goals en route to a career-high 34-point effort. She started the game 7-of-7 from the field and scored Virginia Tech’s first 14 points in the game. The Summerfield, North Carolina native led the Hokies’ defeat to George Mason on Sunday with 23 points and 10 rebounds, to mark her first double-double of the season. For the week, she averaged 21.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. Spear turned a great week leading Wake Forest to a perfect 3-0 record. She opened the season with 14 points and five rebounds in a 68-55 win against Mercer. The Colony, Texas native enjoyed her best performance in a Demon Deacon uniform on Friday, scoring 32 points on 12-of-16 shots, including 7-of-11 from a 3-point range. She became the first Wake Forest player to log a 30-point game since Dearica Hamby in 2015. Against UNCG on Sunday, Spear scored a game-high 24 points with four assists. She finished the week 23-of-40 shooting with 11 3-pointers, 13 made free throws, 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists. Citron, who hails from Scarsdale, New York, connected with 10-of-22 shots from the floor with 18 rebounds and eight assists in her first week of collegiate action to lead the Fighting Irish to three wins. Citron scored 13 points with seven rebounds and six assists in her collegiate debut against Ohio on Tuesday. In her first ACC game, she finished with nine points and seven rebounds in the Notre Dames 82-56 win over Syracuse on Sunday. ACC women’s basketball action resumes Monday night when the fifth-ranked NC State welcomes Towson for a 7 p.m. tip on ACC Network Extra. 2021-22 ACC Player of the Week Honours November 15 – Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, Jr., C | Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, So., G 2021-22 ACC Freshman of the Week Honours November 15 – Sonia Citron, Notre Dame, G

