One stat is the key to Rutgers football in a match

Rutgers football is 5-5 as they head into the final two games of the regular season. It was a campaign with ups and downs that made this team feel unpredictable at times this fall. Diving a little deeper, the key to this season is that the Scarlet Knights have been extremely reliable against opponents they were better or about even with on paper.

Four of the five losses this season have been against teams currently in the Top 20 in both the AP and Coaches polls. Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State are all in the top 10, while Wisconsin is just moving up to the Top 20. All four teams are also in the Top 20 of ESPN’s FPI rankings.

While Rutgers has the longest drought from beating a ranked team of any of the power five teams, the last time he did so in 2009, the loss of those four opponents this season shouldn’t be surprising. While Rutgers raised expectations by giving Michigan everything they could handle in the Big House was unexpected, as was the jump the Spartans took in Mel Tucker’s sophomore year.

Deconstructing the schedule, Rutgers stands 5-1 in games in which they had a reasonable chance of winning. Not only is that impressive in Greg Schianos’ second season, but it’s key to making this program make sustainable progress.

When referring to ESPNs Football Power Index (FPI), Rutgers is currently No. 71, having jumped 9 places since Saturday’s blaze victory over Indiana (2-8). They essentially switched places with the Hoosiers, who are at number 80 after falling 10 places. The Scarlet Knights also have victories over No. 69 Syracuse (5-5), No. 75 Illinois (4-6) and No. 125 Temple (3-7). Their fifth win came against Delaware (5-5), an opponent of FCS.

By sweeping their non-conference schedule this season, RU doesn’t have to approach a .500 record in league play to start bowling.

Essentially, Rutgers has taken care of business in games they favored or near a 50/50 matchup. The only exception was the 21-7 loss against Northwestern (3-7), a team currently ranked No. 89 in the FPI. While that was the most disappointing defeat of the 2021 season so far, it’s clear that Rutgers was reeling after suffering three consecutive losses against the top 10 foes. The Scarlet Knights also had quite a few injuries in that game. It’s no excuse to play so poorly, but this team has shown great character by winning two of the next three games after the farewell week immediately following that loss.

The reality is that teams rarely win every game they prefer or have about a 50/50 chance of winning. Rutgers winning five out of six of those games is extremely impressive. By doing this, they are now one win away from a bowl game. The analytics data gives Rutgers a legit opportunity to do so, largely because they play against Maryland in the final week of the season. The Scarlet Knights will most likely be favored in that game as the Terps are number 79 in the FPI and currently give RU a 64.9% chance of winning that matchup.

While Schiano and the coaching staff will take time to improve the talent and depth of the roster to the level necessary to challenge the best teams in the Big Ten, they have proven that they cannot compete alone, but now also can beat the middle to bottom tier of the conference . That’s a huge step forward for a program that had a 21-game losing streak in Big Ten play before Schianos returned.

Despite lopsided losses that are still hard to swallow, winning games they should reasonably have returned the competence and respectability to Rutgers football. If it can go on like this, the Scarlet Knights should be in bowl conflict year after year, no matter how they stack up against the blue blood. And that’s the most encouraging statistic of all.