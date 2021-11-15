Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai missing after sexual abuse allegation





Concern is growing for a Chinese women’s tennis player who has seemingly disappeared since he made online allegations of sexual assault against a former deputy prime minister of China. No more has been heard from Peng Shuai since she posted on her Weibo (a Chinese social media platform) account earlier this month that Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her shortly after he stepped down as one of China’s top leaders in 2017. The Nov. 2 post, which also stated that Shuai had occasionally had sex with Gaoli during an alleged intermittent relationship, was removed about half an hour after it was published and Weibo searches for Shuai’s name and the term “tennis” were suspended. temporarily disabled. Shuai, who was once No. 1 in doubles and as high as No. 14 in singles but has not competed in the WTA Tour since February 2020, has not made any public statements since the post was deleted. In a statement posted online, WTA Tour chief executive Steve Simon called for a “full, fair and transparent” investigation into the matter and an end to Chinese censorship. speaking with The New York TimesSimon said he had not spoken to Shuai, but had received confirmation from various sources that the 35-year-old player is in Beijing and “is safe and not under any physical threat. He also said the Tour, which has a deal to 11 tournaments in China would weigh the possibility of not doing more business in the communist nation if there were no suitable results. “We want to make sure that we are on our way to a place where a full and transparent investigation is conducted. Anything else is, I think, an insult to not just our players, but to all women,” said Simon. in China if that were to happen. I’m not sitting here thinking I’m going to solve the world’s problems anyhow. But what I have to do here is we have an athlete who is part of the WTA family who is coming out with serious accusations. We’d be 100% behind that, and we’d like to see a full investigation into this. If they don’t and they don’t cooperate, then we have to make some decisions and we were willing to do that, and that’s the best we can do. But were not going to withdraw from this position. It’s the right place to be. Gaoli, 75, retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life. by Yahoo. Thank you for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and stay informed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehook.com/daily_brief/sports/peng-shuai-missing-after-sexual-assault-claim-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos