More than 100 young table tennis girls recruited in 21 days
All over the world, the essence of preserving a particular sport is to ensure continuity and vibrancy, generation after generation.
From time immemorial, new stars have been born and developed to serve the sport to perfection.
Absolutely, at some point in life there is that inevitable retirement time and the vicious circle is continuous.
That is why the recruitment process is always central. Then the era of talent development through coaching, continuous training, internal testing and external competitions.
In Uganda, table tennis has sought the right, desired path for early recruitment, nurturing and further development of talent.
The My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 project has now been running for two weeks with only young girls who have never held a racket recruited for the sport of table tennis.
At least 120 girls have been lured to play table tennis at 9 training centers in Kampala and Wakiso districts.
These centers are; Quality International, Kiddawalime Namugoona, Green Valley Kyebando, St Bernard Kawempe, Kawempe Academy Kisaasi, Zion Nansana (Nganda), Makerere Secondary School, Amazing Grace (Nganda) and the JB Tamwesigwe Center.
The project was sponsored by the International Table Tennis Association (ITTA), Yako Bank, National Council of Sports (NCS) and Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA).
Robert Jaggwe, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA), is honored to have the external support from ITTA, NCS and Yako Bank to jump-start the My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 project.
We are very pleased with the support ITTA, Yako Bank and the National Council of Sports have given us to make this program a reality. On average, a total of 120 young girls who had never played table tennis before were recruited and started the game in less than 20 days. We want to spread wings to the other parts of the country and get the little boy involved later. We aim to increase the number of women playing table tennis in Uganda.
Robert Jaggwe, the president of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA)
Yako Bank supplied 65 rackets of the brand, ITTA facilitated the coaches and balls while NCS came in with the gaming tables.
The tables will be left at the various centers and schools to help the recruited young girls continue their education.
ITTA certified coach Edward Koboyi along with other trained young female coaches Deborah Wandera, Flavia Amaniro, Rebecca Nalumansi (Project Coordinator), Edith Namukasa (Assistant Project Coordinator) and Irene Wotanabeera are leading the way.
Koboyi calls the My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 project a special blessing as it has helped many young girls learn to play table tennis from scratch.
My Gender, My Strength Uganda 2021 is a special project. We have been able to recruit many young girls for table tennis and most of them are willing to go ahead and play the game.
Edward Koboyi, table tennis coach
Edith Namukasa, Assistant Project Coordinator, is honored by all the support from the World Table Tennis body, the National Council of Sports and the local table tennis body UTTA for such an initiative.
We welcome the support of ITTA, NCS and UTTA, as well as the parents who let their children participate. The future looks bright for table tennis in Uganda.
Edith Namukasa, assistant project coordinator My Gender, My Strength
The project ends on Saturday 20e November 2021 at the Milan Table Tennis Academy home venue of Ivory Hotel in Nansana, Kampala.
There will be internal competitions for the girls in singles, doubles and team events with prizes awaiting the top performers.
Uganda as a country will hold table tennis trials for the French U-18 Championships and for the Common Wealth Games qualifiers.
