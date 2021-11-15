7 Key Storylines for Bears in the Final Two Months of the 2021 Season





With the Bears now about halfway through their season heading into their game against the Ravens on Sunday, here’s a look at some of the key storylines to watch over the last two months: The biggest question facing the Bears is:

How far can Justin Fields go in the next two months? The Bears have a lot of problems to solve in their roster and organization itself, but their success next season and beyond depends heavily on Fields. If he continues to climb and can be a top-10 quarterback next season, everything around him will improve. He’s seven starts, so this is right around the time he should get his pass. The most impressive part of Justin Fields’ season was:

His ability to hit deep balls. He has 20 completions over 20 yards, while the Bears had 42 last season and 39 in 2019 with experienced quarterbacks. It was a noticeably missing piece from the attack and Fields seems ready to consider it a regular threat. He had six such passes against the Steelers, including a crucial 39-yarder for Allen Robinson with two minutes left. The most concerning part of Justin Fields’ season was:

The Bears have mismanaged Fields from the start and they now seem to understand only six months after calling him. Not realizing how polished he was, they gave him the chance to compete for the runway. When coach Matt Nagy was forced to play against Fields through injury, he was utterly incapable of conceiving an attack around him. He and his staff have a lot to prove over the next two months. Does Matt Nagy do a capable job?

No, for all of the above reasons and because his offense has been at the bottom of the NFL for three consecutive seasons. He has eight games left to prove his worth. Mid Season MVP:

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn. What a turning point for Quinn, who looked like an absolute dud of a free agent who signed with two sacks in 548 snaps after agreeing to a $70 million five-year deal. Now the bears are happy to have him. He leads the team with 6.5 sacks, which is 12th in the NFL. Mid-season disappointment:

Tight ending Jimmy Graham. This is more about Nagy and CEO Ryan Pace. Rather than get out of Graham’s contract and use that cap space to deal with issues in the secondary, the Bears essentially held him for $10 million. That looked sensible after Graham put in 50 catches for 456 yards and eight touchdowns last season while remaining a strong threat in the red zone, but the Bears have barely used him this season. He has only played 23% of the snaps and has six goals. Record prediction for the last eight matches:

3-5. They beat the Lions (0-8-1), Giants (3-6) and Vikings (4-5), but not good teams. They might sneak one up against the Seahawks to make it 4-4, but Russell Wilson will likely be looking for a spot in the playoffs at that point.

