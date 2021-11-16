Sports
Nick Kyrgios: Roger Federer is Michael Jordan of tennis, without him there is no Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios has described Roger Federer as the Michael Jordan of tennis and says there is no Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal without him.
Federer, 40, is the oldest of the Big Three and had already won four Grand Slam titles when Nadal, 34, won his first in 2005.
Although Federer, Nadal and Djokovic all now have 20 Grand Slam titles, Kyrgios still sees Federer as the leader of the pack.
ATP final
‘I knew what was at stake’ – Ruud traveling exclusively to make history at ATP Finals
YESTERDAY AT 14:07
To me, Federer is the Michael Jordan of tennis, he told the podcast No Boundaries.
What he has achieved for the sport, with the fans, with the children. Of the three, I think it’s Federer that the kids admire the most. Overall, he is the one who has changed the sport the most.
And it’s his retirement that will hurt tennis the most. For sponsors etc. Without Federer no Djokovic or Nadal. They were chasing him.
The goat? Today I say Federer. Federer is the most influential player to have ever played. His game is copied. On the tour there are guys like [Grigor] Dimitrov who literally copied his game. Dude, find your own style!
No one really plays like Novak, while people mimic Federer. Even I sometimes imitate his gesture in the service. If Novak wins another Grand Slam, he will continue.”
Kyrgios has barely played in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a knee injury that cut his 2021 season short. His last game was at the Laver Cup in September and he has dropped to number 90 in the world.
He also spoke about the vaccination situation surrounding the 2022 Australian Open and Djokovic’s uncertainty about playing due to the Covid-19 protocols. It has not yet been confirmed whether players will need to be vaccinated to play the tournament, but Djokovic has not disclosed whether he has been stung.
Kyrie [Irving, NBA player who refuses to be vaccinated], Novak These guys have given so much, they have sacrificed so much. They are international athletes admired by millions of people. I think it’s morally wrong to force someone to get vaccinated,” Kyrgios said.
I’m doubly vaccinated, but you can’t force someone to get vaccinated or say you can’t play here because you haven’t been vaccinated. There are other solutions, such as being tested every day. They have rapid tests in the United States, it’s happening in Australia. It is 85 percent effective and you get the result in 15 minutes.
I don’t think the next Australian Open should take place. We need to send a message to the people of Melbourne who have experienced 275 days of incarceration.
Kyrgios also couldn’t resist taking a blast from longtime rival Djokovic by teasing that they were playing doubles together in Melbourne.
I’m sure Novak is “bigger” than Kyrie internationally. Novak is the king of Serbia. We’re talking about one of the greatest tennis players in history Hey Novak, are we playing doubles together at the Australian Open baby? No, I’m kidding, I wouldn’t do that to myself.”
Kyrgios said in the summer he is hopeful he will be 100 per cent through the Australian Open,” after heading home to recover from a left knee injury.
Tennis
Djokovic ‘rejuvenated’ as he looks ahead to ATP Finals
12/11/2021 AT 23:42
ATP final
‘There is no looking back’ – Tsitsipas says he has no regrets
12/11/2021 AT 19:19
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/nick-kyrgios-roger-federer-is-the-michael-jordan-of-tennis-and-without-him-there-is-no-rafael-nadal-_sto8629689/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]