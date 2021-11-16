Nick Kyrgios: Roger Federer is Michael Jordan of tennis, without him there is no Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios has described Roger Federer as the Michael Jordan of tennis and says there is no Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal without him.

Federer, 40, is the oldest of the Big Three and had already won four Grand Slam titles when Nadal, 34, won his first in 2005.

Although Federer, Nadal and Djokovic all now have 20 Grand Slam titles, Kyrgios still sees Federer as the leader of the pack.

To me, Federer is the Michael Jordan of tennis, he told the podcast No Boundaries.

What he has achieved for the sport, with the fans, with the children. Of the three, I think it’s Federer that the kids admire the most. Overall, he is the one who has changed the sport the most.

And it’s his retirement that will hurt tennis the most. For sponsors etc. Without Federer no Djokovic or Nadal. They were chasing him.

The goat? Today I say Federer. Federer is the most influential player to have ever played. His game is copied. On the tour there are guys like [Grigor] Dimitrov who literally copied his game. Dude, find your own style!

No one really plays like Novak, while people mimic Federer. Even I sometimes imitate his gesture in the service. If Novak wins another Grand Slam, he will continue.”

Kyrgios has barely played in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a knee injury that cut his 2021 season short. His last game was at the Laver Cup in September and he has dropped to number 90 in the world.

He also spoke about the vaccination situation surrounding the 2022 Australian Open and Djokovic’s uncertainty about playing due to the Covid-19 protocols. It has not yet been confirmed whether players will need to be vaccinated to play the tournament, but Djokovic has not disclosed whether he has been stung.

Kyrie [Irving, NBA player who refuses to be vaccinated], Novak These guys have given so much, they have sacrificed so much. They are international athletes admired by millions of people. I think it’s morally wrong to force someone to get vaccinated,” Kyrgios said.

I’m doubly vaccinated, but you can’t force someone to get vaccinated or say you can’t play here because you haven’t been vaccinated. There are other solutions, such as being tested every day. They have rapid tests in the United States, it’s happening in Australia. It is 85 percent effective and you get the result in 15 minutes.

I don’t think the next Australian Open should take place. We need to send a message to the people of Melbourne who have experienced 275 days of incarceration.

Kyrgios also couldn’t resist taking a blast from longtime rival Djokovic by teasing that they were playing doubles together in Melbourne.

I’m sure Novak is “bigger” than Kyrie internationally. Novak is the king of Serbia. We’re talking about one of the greatest tennis players in history Hey Novak, are we playing doubles together at the Australian Open baby? No, I’m kidding, I wouldn’t do that to myself.”

Kyrgios said in the summer he is hopeful he will be 100 per cent through the Australian Open,” after heading home to recover from a left knee injury.

Djokovic kicked off his bid for a record-matching sixth ATP Finals title by beating Casper Ruud in his opening game of the tournament on Monday. Djokovic was awarded a trophy after the game for securing the No. 1 at the end of the year for a record seventh time, beating the record set by Pete Sampras.

