Calgary Flames icon and former captain Jarome Iginlais at the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 recognized Monday night in Toronto.

Iginla was in his first year of eligibility after a standout career stretching from 1996 to 2017.

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Marian Hossa joins Iginla in the players’ category, along with a pair of defenders who have waited a long time to hear their names, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, and Canadian national team goalkeeper Kim St-Pierre.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland, meanwhile, will enter the hall as a builder, to complete the 2020 class after a vote by the hall’s 18-member selection committee.

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced in October 2020 that there would be no new inductees in 2021. The 2020 inductees were scheduled to be inaugurated on November 16, but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iginla, who also helped Canada win gold in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics, will be the fourth black person to be captured in the hall.

He joins former Edmonton Oilers goalkeeper Grant Fuhr, Canada women’s national team’s Angela James and Willie O’Ree, the league’s first black player to be inducted as a builder.

“It’s a great honor,” Iginla said on a conference call following the announcement in June 2020. “I didn’t see myself in minor hockey as a black hockey player, but I was also aware that I was.

“I’ve had many positive, beautiful experiences, but one question I was often asked was, ‘What are the chances of making it to the NHL?’ And there aren’t many black players in the NHL. It was always very important to me. I had confidence. As a kid I wanted to be like Mark Messier and I loved Wayne Gretzky, just like other kids. But it was also really special for me to see the black players in the NHL starring Grant Fuhr, to be able to say to other people, “Look at Grant Fuhr. He’s an all star.”

“It was very, very important to me to follow my dreams.”

Iginla registered 525 goals and 1,095 points in 1,219 games from 1996 to 2013 with Calgary before retiring from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. The 42-year-old Edmonton native finished his career with 1,300 points in 1,554 regular season games, along with 37 goals and 31 assists in 81 playoffs.

Iginla will soon join Fuhr as one of only two black players to be honored for their achievements on the ice in the NHL. James pioneered the women’s game, while O’Ree was the NHL’s first black player in 1958, but only played 45 games.

“When there are other kids, other minorities, other black kids growing up and seeing that it’s possible, I know it was special to me,” Iginla said. “Maybe that’s just as special to other kids as it is to me.

“I didn’t have to experience anything near what” [O’Ree] had to do and [I’m]very grateful for his courage.”

The winger set solid numbers despite playing much of his career during the so-called dead puckera, when defensive play reigned before the NHL implemented a number of rule changes following the 2004-05 lockout.

Iginla won the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer in 2001-02, taking the Rocket Richard Trophy with the most goals that season and again in 2003-04.

Iginla was 11th overall in the 1995 NHL draft by the Dallas Stars before being shared to the Flames as part of the Joe Nieuwendyk trade.

Though he didn’t enjoy much team success in the NHL, Iginla won two Olympic gold medals. He was the first black athlete to win gold in any sport at the Winter Games and played a key role in one of the most iconic moments in Canadian hockey history, assisting in Sidney Crosby’s 2010 gold goal against the United States in Vancouver.

“The pressure in those games, especially in the do-or-die games, is pretty awesome,” said Iginla, who also topped the Olympic podium in 2002 and played for his country in 2006. “You step on the couch and you’re a fan.”

Hossaa three-time Stanley Cup champion

Hossa was also elected in his first year of eligibility, joining 2015 inductee Chris Pronger as the only players to enter the venue while still under contract. Like Pronger, Hossa qualified because he hasn’t played in three years and retired in 2018 due to a skin condition.

An accomplished two-way winger, Hossa won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He reached the finals two more times, had 149 points in 205 playoff games and finished with 1,134 points in 1,309 games with the Senators, Thrashers, Penguins, Red Wings and Chicago.

“This honor means so much to me,” Hossa said. “I have learned so much about life through hockey and am very grateful for this recognition.”

Drafted 21st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 1979, Lowe played 13 seasons in the Alberta capital, winning five Stanley Cups. After being traded to the New York Rangers in 1992, Lowe played four more seasons and added a sixth title in 1994.

Kim St-Pierre celebrates after winning gold at the 2006 Olympics. (Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images)

St-Pierre played boys’ hockey until she was 18, before joining the women’s team at McGill University. She would go on to play in the CWHL and represent Canada on the international stage, helping her country win three Olympic gold medals and five world championships. She is the eighth woman named in the room, and the first female goalkeeper.

“What an honor,” said St-Pierre. “For me it’s a great day to be the eighth woman to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, it’s very special.”

Wilson was the seventh overall roster by Chicago in 1977 and would play with Chicago for 14 seasons. He was traded to the San Jose Sharks in 1991 and played his final two seasons on the West Coast before later moving to the team’s front office, where he has served as GM since 2003. In 1,024 NHL regular season games, Wilson scored 237 goals and 827 goals. points.

After his playing career, Holland served as a scout for Detroit. From there he moved on to assistant GM. He was named the GM of the Red Wings in 1997, spent 22 seasons in the position and won three cups. During his tenure in Detroit, his team won more combined regular season and playoff games (1,044) than any other NHL franchise.

Ken Holland speaks at a press conference in October prior to his first season as GM of the Oilers. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Holland was hired as GM of the Oilers in May 2019.

The 18-member Hall of Fame selection committee has voted remotely for the first time due to travel problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Those living in the Toronto area met in a conference room to determine the candidates, who received congratulations from the chairman of the board Lanny McDonald.