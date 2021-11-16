Table tennis club continues to grow





The club that focuses on building friendships and having fun meets weekly at the leisure center

Getty Images The NIU Table Tennis Club meets at the leisure center on Tuesdays from 5:45 PM to 7:45 PM.

Just as the sounds of basketballs hitting the edges and volleyballs being spiked are heard in distant fields, so are the sounds of ping pong balls hitting the table quickly. The NIU table tennis club run by sophomore businessman Jack OConnell has been meeting at the NIU Recreation Center since the beginning of the semester with two goals in mind: having fun and building friendships. I started playing table tennis last year and I started playing here at the club, and I really fell in love with it, OConnell said. While attending the Table Tennis Club at the Rec Center, visitors can be sure to see friendly faces, face fierce competition and have an overall enjoyable time. The camaraderie and the competitive nature of the group match perfectly. I joined the table tennis club to be here with my friends and play ping-pong, said Nasiru Williams, a sophomore in electrical engineering. It’s kind of relaxing for me to play, and I want to get better at it too. It’s not too physically challenging, but it’s challenging enough to make me want to do it. Sportsmanship and bond building are paramount to the club, with four tables set up for singles or doubles. There is no official score during games, allowing players to decide for themselves what score they want to play to. When not playing, club members can mingle and share tips on how to become a better ping pong player. I’d definitely say it’s very therapeutic to come here after a long day and play table tennis with many of my friends, said Kayla Pizarro, a sophomore marketing student and vice president of the club. The club was unable to meet last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, meaning this year marks the first time OConnell will hold their once-semester tournament to crown the club’s best. Previously, before COVID-19, there were mid-semester tournaments and I’m 100% looking forward to getting to those as soon as possible, said Malik Hall, a sophomore computer science student. Those interested are welcome to bring their own paddle to the club, but paddles are also available at the front desk in the Rec Center. The NIU table tennis club meets on Tuesdays from 5:45 PM to 7:45 PM in the Rec Center at the end of the basketball and volleyball courts.

