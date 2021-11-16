Packers finally have a championship-level defense

Do the Green Bay Packers finally have a championship-class defense?

Two years ago, the Packers opened their season and the Matt LaFleur era with a 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears. After a busy off-season with the team adding three key players to the defense, quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t help but notice a difference.

We have a defense, said a smiling Rodgers as he walked off the field.

For years, the defense had let this team down on the biggest podiums. Look no further than the 2016 NFC Championship, a game in which the Packers surrendered 44 points and nearly 500 yards of offense to the Atlanta Falcons. Or the 2012 divisional round in which Colin Kaepernick single-handedly won 444 to eventually lead the San Francisco 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.

There are other examples that Packers fans probably know well.

Little more than two years ago, when Rodgers praised his defense, little did he know that it would be the same group that would be the main culprit in another NFC championship demise. We’re talking 37-20 loss to the 49ers as Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to almost single-handedly lift his team past Green Bay.

That year, the Packers’ defense finished 18th in overall defense.

Even after his run-defense monstrosity let the team down, Mike Pettine got another year as the team’s defensive coordinator. His unit outperformed in 2020 as they were in the top 10 overall defense for the first time in a decade. However, a second loss in a row in the NFC championship led Matt LaFleur to find his own defensive spirit rather than continue with a Mike McCarthy-era carryover.

After countless hours of interviews, LaFleur chose a familiar face in Joe Barry to shape the defense. Many people had doubts about the decision to bring in Barry, and with good reason. His previous two stints as coordinator in Detroit and Washington were nothing to be proud of.

For some, there were more attractive options. University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard was a prime candidate but decided to stay in college. There was also Ejiro Evero, the safety coach of the Los Angeles Rams, who was considered a finalist.

However, LaFleur went with Barry, a man who made a lasting impression on him when the two teamed up on the Rams coaching staff in 2017.

Now, 10 weeks into the 2021 NFL season, LaFleur has undoubtedly made the right choice. Barry’s schedule emphasizes playing fast. Guys are consistently in the right place and aren’t afraid to make mistakes. There is a noticeable trust factor that was lacking under Pettine.

Currently, the Packers defense ranks third in yards and points allowed. Meanwhile, offense is lagging far behind, 20th in total offense and 19th in points per game.

Rodgers isn’t ready to call Green Bay a defensive team just yet. But now that they’ve passed the middle of the season, that’s exactly what they are. What makes it even more impressive is who they’ve been up against, especially the quarterback opponents from the past three weeks.

The Packers have gone through a gauntlet of Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson in consecutive weeks. According to Field Yates from ESPN, their combined stats are 62-110 (56.3 percentage completion), 601 yards, one total touchdown, and four interceptions. Three MVP-caliber quarterbacks are completely out.

It hasn’t just been the past three weeks either. Apparently every quarterback has struggled with this defense of Green Bay.

Opposing quarterbacks targeting wide receivers against the Packers this season: Completion %: 56% (last in NFL)

Yards/Attempt: 6.7 (31st in NFL)

Interceptions: 10 (t-2nd most in NFL) By the way, All Pro CB Jaire Alexander has been out since Week 4. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2021

If that’s not championship-level defense, I’m not sure.

Currently, the Packers have an 8-2 record despite missing key players on both sides of the ball. Yes, even the defense is without two All-Pro players in Jaaire Alexander and ZaDarius Smith for most of the year. If and when they return, this already great defense could be even better.

Finally, the Packers have a defense.