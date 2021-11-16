– England’s county club Essex promised Monday to investigate new allegations of historical racism leveled by their former Jamaican-born fast bowler Maurice Chambers.

Chambers, who played for Essex between 2005 and 2013, told The Cricketer that he was so upset by the racist bullying he faced in the county that he would go home and cry after games.

Chambers added that he was regularly subjected to racist taunts in Essex and had become accustomed to seeing a teammate taunting him with bananas and a member of the coaching staff reading racist jokes in the locker room.

He also related an incident while sharing a house with another teammate when he was called a monkey.

“We had a team night in Chelmsford,” Chambers, now 34, told The Cricketer. “The other player got pretty drunk. When I got home, he threw a banana down the stairs and said, “Climb for it, you damn monkey.”

“I told my mother about the incident and she reported it. The other player had to apologize to me, but I had to live with him for a while.”

Chambers’s allegations come close to the furor caused by claims of racism faced by another former county player, Azeem Rafiq, while playing for Yorkshire, leading to an exodus of sponsors and several top managers resigning .

Essex also became involved in the racism spat last week, when their chairman John Faragher resigned from nL4N2S33VE over a landmark allegation that he used racist language at a board meeting in 2017.

Rafiq and senior Yorkshire executives are to testify before a parliamentary panel of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on Tuesday, and the club will not be allowed to host international matches.

Essex Cricket Director John Stephenson promised to investigate Chambers’ allegations.

“The allegations reported today involving Essex and another club are disturbing. Anything reported will be taken very seriously and will be thoroughly investigated,” Stephenson said on Essex’s website.

“After hearing about the allegations last night, I immediately contacted the former player to offer the club full support.

“He has shown tremendous courage in coming forward and talking to us about the incidents he describes. I understand how difficult this must be for him.

“The club will thoroughly investigate all allegations, while we have also referred this matter to the ECB.”

A spokesman for the England and Wales Cricket Board said the governing body would also investigate Chambers’ allegations.

“The ECB is appalled by the behavior Maurice Chambers has described, which no one should ever have to endure. There is absolutely no room for racism in cricket,” the spokesperson said.

“We are sorry that Maurice was not comfortable speaking out until after his playing career came to an end… We will be investigating this alongside the other allegations at Essex and applaud Maurice for his courage in coming forward.”

Chambers added that he had experienced increased racism while playing for Northamptonshire from 2014-2015, including a teammate who sang along to rap music on the coach en route to an away game to a song with “repeated use of the ‘N’ word. ”

“Racism is the antithesis of what the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club stands for,” the club said in a statement.

“The club are disappointed with Maurice’s experience and this clearly goes against the expectations we have of all Northamptonshire players and staff.

“We welcome the opportunity to speak directly with Maurice and any past player about their time at Northamptonshire and encourage them to get in touch.”