Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10 game

“Monday Night Football” viewers are treated to a match-up of one of the best divisions in football. Two NFC West teams will go head-to-head as they look to keep pace with the Cardinals in the division race.

The Rams have one of the best records in football. They’re 7-2, but they’re coming off a prime-time loss to the Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” Matthew Stafford struggled against the Titans, so he’ll try to bounce back against another good pass rush.

That pass rush belongs to the 49ers. While San Francisco has not lived up to expectations so far this season, they still have a lot of talented players. The team has also given Sean McVay’s Rams bouts over the years, and San Francisco has won eight of their last 11 games against the Rams.

Will that trend continue? It can be tough as the Rams have added some high-end talent to their squad since the NFL trade deadline of 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 10 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

  • matchup: Rams at 49ers
  • Venue: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Rams (7-2) make a short trip to Santa Clara to take on their rival, the 49ers (3-5). Both were expected to compete for the NFC West title this season, but the 49ers have stumbled in recent weeks.

The 49ers started the season 2-0, but have won only one of their last six games. That said, they have won four straight games against the Rams as Kyle Shahanan has maintained the lead over Sean McVay in the coaching battle.

However, the Rams have one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They just lost to Robert Woods for the season, but they also added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. to the herd. Those two could make their debut Monday night, although Miller is (ankle) doubtful for the game.

It’s also worth noting that McVay’s poor record against the 49ers came entirely with Jared Goff as his quarterback. He may have more success with Matthew Stafford on the position. Stafford wrestled against the Titans last week but was in the MVP talk before that.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 15
  • Time20:15 ET

“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN week 9. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.

Viewers will also have the option to watch the “Manningcast” in Week 10, as the alternate broadcast will return after a week-long absence. It will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2021

WeekDateOpponentkick-off timeTV
1Sept 12thvs. bears20:20 ETNBC
2Sept 19at Colts13:00 ETFox
3Sept 26vs. pirates16:25 ETFox
4October 3vs cardinals16:05 ETFox
5Oct 7 (Thurs)at Seahawks20:20 ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
6October 17at Giants13:00 ETFox
7Oct 24vs. lions16:05 ETFox
8Oct 31at Texans13:00 ETFox
9November 7thvs. Titans20:20 ETNBC
10Nov 15 (Monday)at 49ers20:15 ETESPN
11BYE
12Nov 28at Packers16:25 ETFox
135th of Decembervs. Jaguars16:25 ETCBS
14Dec 13 (Monday)at Cardinals20:15 ETESPN
15Dec 19vs. seahawks16:25 ETFox
16December 26at Vikings13:00 ETFox
17January 2ndat Ravens16:25 ETFox
18January 9vs. 49ers16:25 ETFox

San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2021

WeekDateOpponentkick-off timeTV
1Sept 12that Lions13:00 ETFox
2Sept 19at Eagles13:00 ETFox
3Sept 26vs. packers20:20 ETNBC
4October 3vs. seahawks16:05 ETFox
5October 10at Cardinals16:25 ETFox
6BYE
7Oct 24vs. Colts20:20 ETNBC
8Oct 31at Bears13:00 ETFox
9November 7thvs cardinals16:25 ETFox
10Nov 15vs. Rams8:15 PM ETESPN
11November 21stat Jaguars13:00 ETFox
12Nov 28vs. Vikings16:25 ETFox
135th of Decemberat Seahawks20:20 ETNBC
1412 Decemberat Bengals13:00 ETCBS
15Dec 19vs. falcons16:05 ETCBS
16Dec 23at Titans20:20 ETNFL Network
17January 2ndvs. Texans16:05 ETCBS
18January 9at Rams16:25 ETFox

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.

WeekDatematchup
Week 1Sep 13Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 2September 20thGreen Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
week 327 SeptDallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 44 OctoberLos Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 511 OctoberBaltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
week 6Oct 18Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
week 7October 25Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
week 8November 1stKansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
week 9Nov 8Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
week 10Nov 15San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
week 11Nov 22Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
Week 12Nov 29Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13December 6Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
Week 14Dec 13Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15the 20th of DecemberChicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 16December 27New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 17January 3rdPittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

