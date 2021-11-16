Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10 game
“Monday Night Football” viewers are treated to a match-up of one of the best divisions in football. Two NFC West teams will go head-to-head as they look to keep pace with the Cardinals in the division race.
The Rams have one of the best records in football. They’re 7-2, but they’re coming off a prime-time loss to the Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” Matthew Stafford struggled against the Titans, so he’ll try to bounce back against another good pass rush.
That pass rush belongs to the 49ers. While San Francisco has not lived up to expectations so far this season, they still have a lot of talented players. The team has also given Sean McVay’s Rams bouts over the years, and San Francisco has won eight of their last 11 games against the Rams.
Will that trend continue? It can be tough as the Rams have added some high-end talent to their squad since the NFL trade deadline of 2021.
Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 10 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.
MORE:Watch Rams on 49erslive with fuboTV (7 days free trial)
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?
- matchup: Rams at 49ers
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The Rams (7-2) make a short trip to Santa Clara to take on their rival, the 49ers (3-5). Both were expected to compete for the NFC West title this season, but the 49ers have stumbled in recent weeks.
The 49ers started the season 2-0, but have won only one of their last six games. That said, they have won four straight games against the Rams as Kyle Shahanan has maintained the lead over Sean McVay in the coaching battle.
However, the Rams have one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They just lost to Robert Woods for the season, but they also added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. to the herd. Those two could make their debut Monday night, although Miller is (ankle) doubtful for the game.
It’s also worth noting that McVay’s poor record against the 49ers came entirely with Jared Goff as his quarterback. He may have more success with Matthew Stafford on the position. Stafford wrestled against the Titans last week but was in the MVP talk before that.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Monday, Nov. 15
- Time20:15 ET
“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.
What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?
“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN week 9. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.
Viewers will also have the option to watch the “Manningcast” in Week 10, as the alternate broadcast will return after a week-long absence. It will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can also be streamed on ESPN+.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.
NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’
Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.
Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.
Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|vs. bears
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|2
|Sept 19
|at Colts
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|3
|Sept 26
|vs. pirates
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|4
|October 3
|vs cardinals
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|5
|Oct 7 (Thurs)
|at Seahawks
|20:20 ET
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|6
|October 17
|at Giants
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|7
|Oct 24
|vs. lions
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|8
|Oct 31
|at Texans
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|9
|November 7th
|vs. Titans
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|10
|Nov 15 (Monday)
|at 49ers
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|11
|BYE
|12
|Nov 28
|at Packers
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|13
|5th of December
|vs. Jaguars
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|14
|Dec 13 (Monday)
|at Cardinals
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|15
|Dec 19
|vs. seahawks
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|16
|December 26
|at Vikings
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|17
|January 2nd
|at Ravens
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|vs. 49ers
|16:25 ET
|Fox
San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|at Lions
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|2
|Sept 19
|at Eagles
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|3
|Sept 26
|vs. packers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|4
|October 3
|vs. seahawks
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|5
|October 10
|at Cardinals
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|6
|BYE
|7
|Oct 24
|vs. Colts
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|8
|Oct 31
|at Bears
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|9
|November 7th
|vs cardinals
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|10
|Nov 15
|vs. Rams
|8:15 PM ET
|ESPN
|11
|November 21st
|at Jaguars
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|12
|Nov 28
|vs. Vikings
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|13
|5th of December
|at Seahawks
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|14
|12 December
|at Bengals
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|15
|Dec 19
|vs. falcons
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|16
|Dec 23
|at Titans
|20:20 ET
|NFL Network
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. Texans
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|18
|January 9
|at Rams
|16:25 ET
|Fox
Monday evening Football schedule 2021
There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|Week 1
|Sep 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|December 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
