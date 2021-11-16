Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10 game

“Monday Night Football” viewers are treated to a match-up of one of the best divisions in football. Two NFC West teams will go head-to-head as they look to keep pace with the Cardinals in the division race.

The Rams have one of the best records in football. They’re 7-2, but they’re coming off a prime-time loss to the Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” Matthew Stafford struggled against the Titans, so he’ll try to bounce back against another good pass rush.

That pass rush belongs to the 49ers. While San Francisco has not lived up to expectations so far this season, they still have a lot of talented players. The team has also given Sean McVay’s Rams bouts over the years, and San Francisco has won eight of their last 11 games against the Rams.

Will that trend continue? It can be tough as the Rams have added some high-end talent to their squad since the NFL trade deadline of 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 10 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

matchup : Rams at 49ers

: Rams at 49ers Venue: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Rams (7-2) make a short trip to Santa Clara to take on their rival, the 49ers (3-5). Both were expected to compete for the NFC West title this season, but the 49ers have stumbled in recent weeks.

The 49ers started the season 2-0, but have won only one of their last six games. That said, they have won four straight games against the Rams as Kyle Shahanan has maintained the lead over Sean McVay in the coaching battle.

However, the Rams have one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They just lost to Robert Woods for the season, but they also added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. to the herd. Those two could make their debut Monday night, although Miller is (ankle) doubtful for the game.

It’s also worth noting that McVay’s poor record against the 49ers came entirely with Jared Goff as his quarterback. He may have more success with Matthew Stafford on the position. Stafford wrestled against the Titans last week but was in the MVP talk before that.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday, Nov. 15

: Monday, Nov. 15 Time20:15 ET

“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN week 9. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.

Viewers will also have the option to watch the “Manningcast” in Week 10, as the alternate broadcast will return after a week-long absence. It will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th vs. bears 20:20 ET NBC 2 Sept 19 at Colts 13:00 ET Fox 3 Sept 26 vs. pirates 16:25 ET Fox 4 October 3 vs cardinals 16:05 ET Fox 5 Oct 7 (Thurs) at Seahawks 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 6 October 17 at Giants 13:00 ET Fox 7 Oct 24 vs. lions 16:05 ET Fox 8 Oct 31 at Texans 13:00 ET Fox 9 November 7th vs. Titans 20:20 ET NBC 10 Nov 15 (Monday) at 49ers 20:15 ET ESPN 11 BYE 12 Nov 28 at Packers 16:25 ET Fox 13 5th of December vs. Jaguars 16:25 ET CBS 14 Dec 13 (Monday) at Cardinals 20:15 ET ESPN 15 Dec 19 vs. seahawks 16:25 ET Fox 16 December 26 at Vikings 13:00 ET Fox 17 January 2nd at Ravens 16:25 ET Fox 18 January 9 vs. 49ers 16:25 ET Fox

San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th at Lions 13:00 ET Fox 2 Sept 19 at Eagles 13:00 ET Fox 3 Sept 26 vs. packers 20:20 ET NBC 4 October 3 vs. seahawks 16:05 ET Fox 5 October 10 at Cardinals 16:25 ET Fox 6 BYE 7 Oct 24 vs. Colts 20:20 ET NBC 8 Oct 31 at Bears 13:00 ET Fox 9 November 7th vs cardinals 16:25 ET Fox 10 Nov 15 vs. Rams 8:15 PM ET ESPN 11 November 21st at Jaguars 13:00 ET Fox 12 Nov 28 vs. Vikings 16:25 ET Fox 13 5th of December at Seahawks 20:20 ET NBC 14 12 December at Bengals 13:00 ET CBS 15 Dec 19 vs. falcons 16:05 ET CBS 16 Dec 23 at Titans 20:20 ET NFL Network 17 January 2nd vs. Texans 16:05 ET CBS 18 January 9 at Rams 16:25 ET Fox

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.