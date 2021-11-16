Sports
Shell moves tax base to UK amid climate pressures and Dutch anger
Shell’s plans to move its headquarters to the UK have sparked outrage in the Netherlands. /Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters
Energy giant Shell wants to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK and remove “Royal Dutch” from its name, part of a major uproar that has enraged the Dutch government.
Described by UK Secretary of State Kwasi Kwarteng as “a clear vote of confidence in the UK economy” after Brexit, the plan would see Shell move its top executives and, most importantly, its tax residence to Britain.
The Netherlands, in turn, would lose its largest company, founded in 1890 when the Koninklijke Nederlandse Petroleum Maatschappij was formed and later merged with the British Shell Transport and Trading Company. The company has been headquartered in The Hague since 2005.
“We are unpleasantly surprised by this. The cabinet deeply regrets this intention”, Minister Stef Blok of Economic Affairs wrote on Twitter.
“We are in discussions with Shell about the implications of this move for jobs, critical investment decisions and sustainability, which are hugely important,” he added.
Shell, which announced the plans on Monday, says the changes are intended to “strengthen the company’s competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder returns and the execution of its strategy to become a net zero-emissions company”.
It stressed that “simplification will not affect” a Dutch court ruling this year that the company is cutting greenhouse gas emissions, a milestone for environmental activists.
The move comes as the company is under increasing pressure from climate activists. The largest Dutch pension fund, ABP, said last month to stop investing in all fossil fuel companies.
Activist investor Daniel Loeb, founder of New York-based hedge fund Third Point, took a stake in Shell in October, calling for the company to split, bolster low-carbon investments and deliver more to its shareholders.
Despite the plans, Shell said it was proud of its Anglo-Dutch heritage. /Robin Utrecht/ANP/AFP
The planned changes will be voted on at a shareholders’ meeting in the Netherlands on December 10. Shell has been incorporated in the UK since 2005 and has a Dutch tax residence, after it became the property of a single parent company.
Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie said the new proposals would “normalize our share structure under the tax and legal jurisdictions of a single country and make us more competitive.
“As a result, Shell is better positioned to seize opportunities and play a leading role in the energy transition,” he added.
Shell said in Monday’s statement it is “proud of its Anglo-Dutch heritage and will continue to be a major employer with a large presence in the Netherlands”.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dropped plans in 2018 to abolish a tax on dividends for large companies. . However, in the aftermath of Brexit, the Amsterdam stock market has won over the financial center of London.
The company’s projects and technology division, its global upstream and integrated gas operations and its renewable energy hub will continue to be based in The Hague.
The shares will remain listed in Amsterdam, London and New York, the company said.
