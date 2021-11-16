Spartans continue homestand against Valparaiso on Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Michigan – Michigan State women’s basketball continues its four-game homestand, facing Valparaiso on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. The Spartans have a quick turnaround after taking an 89-65 win against Niagara on Nov. 14 at the Breslin Center.

With the win over Niagara, the Spartans improve to 2-0. This is the seventh straight season that Michigan State has started the season with a 2-0 record.

Freshman Michigan DeeDee Hagemann started the season with a bang, averaging 10.5 points and 6.0 assists per game in its first two games. That strong performance earned her Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards. She is the first Spartan to capture the award since Nia Clouden in 2018.

Spartan head coach Suzy Merchant approaching some milestones. With the win against Niagara on November 14, she has a record of 298-157 at MSU, along with a career record of 499-277. Merchant aims to become the second Spartan women’s basketball coach to rack up 300 wins over MSU. Karen Langeland is the all-time leader with a 376-290 record at MSU.

Michigan State distributed the ball very well in the first two games. MSU is second in the nation and first in the Big Ten in assists per game with 26.5 apg. Purdue Fort Wayne is the first in the nation, with an average of 27.0 apg. DeeDee Hagemann (6.0 apg) and Nia Couden (5.5 apg) are the two Spartans with an average of over 5.0 apg.

SCOUTING VALPARAISO

The Beacons are looking for their first win of the season after starting the season 0-2. In the season opener, Valpo lost to Miami (OH), 85-60. The Beacons played their first of two consecutive games on Sunday against a team from Mitten State, losing to Central Michigan 65-61. Last season, Valpo defeated both Purdue and Illinois on the road.

This season, Valparaiso has averaged 60.5 points and 24.0 rebounds per game so far, while allowing 75.0 ppg and 44.0 rpg. Leah Earnest is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Beacons have one Mitten State player in Olivia Brown who hails from East Grand Rapids.

The voice of Michigan State women’s basketball Keaton Gillogly is also a product of Valpo.

SERIES HISTORY VS. BEACON

This is the first meeting between the state of Michigan and Valparaiso.

TRADER MILESTONES

FIRST PEOPLE SCORING FRENZY

The Spartans have received a great production from their freshmen so far this season. freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann is one of three to score double digits in both matches, along with junior Alyza Winston and senior Nia Clouden . Hagemann averages 10.5 points and 6.0 assists per game. She scored 10 points vs. Morehead State and added 11 vs. Niagara. Freshman forward Mathilda Ekh scored 11 points in the season opener against Morehead State on November 9. Freshman attacker Isaline Alexander added eight points against Niagara on November 14.

STARTS QUICKLY…FUN FACTS

Junior guard Alyza Winston set a new high in his career with six assists, while freshmen DeeDee Hagemann set a new career mark with seven in her fledgling MSU career against Niagara on Nov. 14. On her birthday, the junior guard tied her career high with six assists. She previously had six against Detroit Mercy on December 2, 2020.

SET UP POINTS

Against Morehead State in the season opener, the Spartans put on a huge six-player count reaching double digits. This is the first time since December 2, 2020 against Detroit Mercy that six Spartans have scored in double digits with Alyza Winston (20), Nia Clouden (15), Mathilda Ekh (11), Laurel Jacqmain (11), Moira Joiner (10) and DeeDee Hagemann (10) all to double digits. Against Niagara, four players reached double figures in Winston (17), Clouden (12), Hagemann (11) and Taiyier Parks (11).

SEASON OPENERS

All-time, the Spartans are now 34-15 in season openers, but 27-2 when the opener is in East Lansing. Coach Merchant is 12-3 in season openers at MSU and has won 18 of her last 21, including her time in Eastern Michigan. This season, the Spartans took a dominating 93-31 win over Morehead State on November 9, at a pace that saw six MSU players hit double digits.

CLIMBING THE GRAPHICS

With 27 points this season, senior guard Nia Clouden continues to climb the charts. Clouden now has 1,308 career points and is only 63 points away from passing Kelli Roehrig (2001-05) for number 12 on the MSU all-time scorer’s list. Clouden now also has 335 career assists. She needs five assists to pass Brenda Jezowski (1980-85) No. 13 in all-time assists.

IT’S RAINING THREE

The Spartans set a new school record with 17 three-pointers. The previous record 15 by Michigan State vs. Bowling Green on November 6, 2018 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State shot 60.7 percent from long range, led by junior guard Alyza Winston s 4-for-7 performance. senior security guard Laurel Jacqmain set a new career high at 11 points, marked by back-to-back-to-back treys in the fourth quarter.

HAGEMANN DESERVES B1G HONOR

DeeDee Hagemann was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. The Detroit, Michigan native captured the first Freshman of the Week honors of the season after a stellar first week of action, scoring double digits in both games. For the week, she averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while adding 6.0 helpers per game. She is the first Spartan to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Nia Clouden on December 31, 2018.

LAST TIME OFF

A strong start to the first half was all the Spartan women’s basketball team needed to drive to an 89-65 victory over Niagara at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon.

For the second consecutive game, MSU had at least four players in double digits, again tempered by junior guard Alyza Winston , who led all scorers with 17 points to go along with a career-high six assists. senior security guard Nia Clouden 12 points added while freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann and junior striker Taiyier Parks both scored 11. Hagemann continues her strong start with a game-high seven helpers.

MASK UP, MICHIGAN

MEET THE NEW BIES

MSU introduces five freshmen to the team this season, including Miss Basketball DeeDee Hagemann (Detroit, Michigan), Brooklyn Rewers (Coeur d’Alene), Isaline Alexander (Keswick, Ontario), Mathilda Ekh (Vasteras, Sweden) and Lauren Walker (Marietta, Georgia). The Spartans also added graduate transfer Tamara Farquhar coming to MSU from Purdue.

KEEP AN EYE ON CLOUD

Last week, senior security guard Nia Clouden added to her preseason honors. Clouden was named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List and the 2022 Wade Trophy Preseason Watch List, as well as the Naismith Watch List. She had already been named to the Lieberman Watch List and earned preseason All-Big Ten honors.

PLAY THE BEST TO BE THE BEST

During the regular season, the Spartans will face eight teams that have advanced to the NCAA tournament, including B1G foes, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, and Rutgers. MSU opponents Florida Gulf Coast and West Virginia also made it to the NCAA tournament last season.

CLOSE THE GAMES

The Spartans have been extremely effective at closing games in recent years, winning 226 of their last 239 games (0.946) when they led with five minutes left, including 176 of their last 191. During Coach’s tenure Merchant is Michigan State at 261-19 (.932) in a lead with five minutes to go. This season, MSU is 2-0 ahead with five minutes to go.

CLOUDEN DESERVES PRESEASON HONORS

Michigan State Women’s Basketball Senior Guard Nia Clouden has been named a 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media, capturing the honor for the second consecutive season.

During the 2020-21 season, Clouden was fifth in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 18.7 points per game. It was the most points per game by a Spartan since Tori Jankoska averaged 22.6 ppg during the 2016-17 season. Clouden, a native of Owings Mills, Maryland, earned her third consecutive All-Big Ten honor after being named to the first team last season.

MAGIC NUMBERS

in head coach Suzy Merchant ‘s tenure, when two numbers were scored on the scoreboard, it was usually a sign of an MSU victory. The Greens & Whites have won 159 of their last 184 games (.864) with a score of at least 70 points, and the Spartans are 179-32 (.848) under head coach Suzy Merchant at least 70 points on the scoreboard. This season, MSU is now 2-0 on 70 points this season.

MEET THE NEW SIGNATORIES

Michigan State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant announced the signing of two national letters of intent, including Theryn Hallock (Grand Rapids, Michigan/Forest Hills Central High School) and Abbey Kimball (Grand Rapids, Michigan/West Catholic High School).

Hallock is a 5-11 security guard, hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, attends Forest Hills Central and is coached by Kristina Prins. As a junior, she averaged 23.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 6.6 steals per game. Last season she reached the 1000 career point mark as a junior. She also earned first team honors for all states. Hallock is a three-time winner of all conferences, including taking first team honors as a junior. Last season, her team finished seventh in the nation in the UAA National Finals. Hallock is also a top contender for 2022 Miss Michigan Basketball.

Kimball is a 5-10 guard, who hails from Grand Rapids, Michigan, plays for head coach Jill VanderEnde at West Catholic High School. She has been nationally rated as No. 80 and No. 18 on her position by HoopGurlz. During her junior season, she averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 5.0 steals per game. Kimball has captured first-team honors three seasons in a row. Kimball was selected to the Michigan Associated Press All-State first team and the Grand Rapids Dream Team first team. The three-time captain also scored her 1,000th point in her junior career last season. Last season, Kimball scored 27 points to lead West Catholic to the Regional Finals. She is also a candidate for 2022 Miss Michigan Basketball. She is the daughter of Rick and Jeanne Kimball.