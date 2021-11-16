Rutgers Football: Bowl projections start to feature Scarlet Knights





It may not have been the path expected in the season, but Rutgers is currently 5-5 and on the hunt for a bowl game. After a 38-3 win over Indiana on Saturday, stores like ESPN and CBS Sports began including the Scarlet Knights in bowl projections. According to David Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPNRutgers is expected to finish the season 6-6 and appear in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Texas Tech. During Greg Schiano’s first tenure, he led the Scarlet Knights to the Insight Bowl in 2005. This was their first appearance in a bowl since 1978. Now ESPN believes Schiano and Rutgers may return to Arizona this year. When CBS made his predictions, Rutgers was included, but instead of finishing the season with .500, the Scarlet Knights would be selected for a bowl with a 5-7 record. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports predicted that Rutgers would be one of three teams chosen to participate in a five-win bowl game joining Illinois and Missouri. The NCAA has allowed five winning teams with strong enough APR scores to appear in a bowl game when there are not enough teams to fill each slot. Palm believes this could happen to the Scarlet Knights if they traveled to Orlando to defeat Kent State in the Cure Bowl. Rutgers closes out the season with a road race against Penn State before hosting Maryland. Chances are the Scarlet Knights will split up to end the season and not worry about their APR score being unreleased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s likely Rutgers will face a potential win-and-in game against Maryland after losing to Penn State. The Scarlet Knights have not appeared in a bowl game since 2014. This was their first year in the Big Ten, finishing 8-5 on the year. Rutgers defeated North Carolina 40-21 in the Quick Lane Bowl. According to Palm, the Big Ten currently has 11 teams placed in bowl games. This is a large majority of the conference and it would be a huge achievement for the Scarlet Knights to attend.

