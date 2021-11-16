Sports
Chinese tennis champion’s accusation against the deputy prime minister calls for an investigation by WTA, ATP
The alleged incident between Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and a powerful politician resulted in calls from Womens Tennis Association (WTA) CEO Steve Simon and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) president Andrea Gaudenzi for an investigation into the matter.
Peng, who is a former No. 1 doubles player, wrote in a Chinese social media post earlier this month that three years ago she was forced to have sex with former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, with whom she had an occasional extramarital affair. had an affair. .
Zhang is a member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful politburo.
Her post, which was later removed from the Chinese social media platform Weibo, also said that they had sex for the first time seven years ago and that she had feelings for him after that.
The daily email reported that Peng had not been seen since she made the social media claims.
Simon called for an investigation on Sunday.
“Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored. Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual violence must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she believes should be has taken place must be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength to come forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so that injustices can be corrected,” he said.
“We expect this matter to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship.”
The ATP, the men’s pro tour, backed WTA calls for an investigation on Monday.
“There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our tennis community. We are deeply concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai,” Gaudenzi said in a statement.
“We are encouraged by the recent assurances the WTA has received that it is safe and accountable, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely. Apart from that, we fully support the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault conducted against Peng Shuai.”
Peng is known more for her prowess in doubles than in singles. The 35-year-old has won two doubles majors, the French Open and Wimbledon, along with 21 other career titles. She was a former No. 1 ranked doubles team member.
In her post, Peng wrote that the 75-year-old politician and his wife had arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later took her to a room where the attack took place.
“I was so scared that afternoon, I never thought this could happen,” she said.
Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from the public eye, as is common with former Chinese officials. He was Deputy Prime Minister from 2013 to 2018 and was Secretary of the Communist Party in Tianjin from 2007 to 2012 and in Shandong from 2002 to 2007.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
