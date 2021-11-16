Better late than never: almost waiting for Hockey Hall of Fame’s pandemic lesson

TORONTO Kevin Lowe waited 19 years for the call.

Doug Wilson’s phone went silent for 24 straight springs before finally ringing.

So 365 days before the pandemic-delayed 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class probably wasn’t an issue, right?”

“Not at all,” Lowe said with a laugh on Friday. “We need to enjoy the moment even longer.”

Lowe and Wilson are joined in the 2020 players category by Jarome Iginla and Marian Hossa elected in their early years of eligibility and Canadian national team goalkeeper Kim St-Pierre, while Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland goes as a builder.

“I never saw the Hall of Fame as a reality,” said Wilson, GM of the San Jose Sharks. “It’s just a privilege that it happened.”

“We have to be a unique class,” Lowe added.

The candidates were originally announced after the vote of the 18-member selection committee on June 24, 2020, but the ceremony was postponed for a year due to COVID-19.

The hall, which will officially welcome its newest members on Monday, then decided not to teach in 2021, so that the current group does not have to take center stage.

“People’s health was the priority,” St-Pierre said. “We knew this day would happen.”

A former Flames captain and franchise icon, Iginla scored 525 goals and 1,095 points in 1,219 games from 1996 to 2013 with Calgary before stopping in Pittsburgh, Boston, Colorado and Los Angeles. The winger finished with 1,300 points in 1,554 regular season games to go along with 68 points (37 goals, 31 assists) in 81 playoffs.

Iginla, 44, won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer in 2001-02, taking the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy with the most goals that season and then again in 2003-04.

“Whenever it happened, I was excited,” Iginla said of the pandemic that messed up plans. “It’s such an honor.”

Iginla was 11th overall in the 1995 NHL draw by Dallas before being dealt to the Flames as part of the Joe Nieuwendyk trade.

Though he didn’t enjoy much NHL team success, Iginla won two Olympic gold medals and played a key role in one of the most iconic moments in Canadian hockey history. Sydney Crosbythe golden goal of 2010.

“It’s really cool, the whole process,” Iginla said. “It makes you look back.

“There are so many things to be thankful for.”

Hossa, a three-time Cup champion, finished his career with 525 goals and 1,134 points in 1,309 regular season games with Ottawa, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago.

Taken by the Senators in 1997 with the 12th pick, the Slovakian winger added 149 points (52 goals, 97 assists) from 205 playoffs and won the title with Chicago in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Hossa lost the 2008 final to Pittsburgh and again in 2009 to Detroit before finally taking the Cup in 2010.

He credits the time he spent with the former Red Wings star Pavel datsyuk including post practice keepaway games to really boost the two way style that took him to another level.

“I started to feel more proud of playing up-and-down hockey,” said Hossa, 42, who declined to comment on the Blackhawks sexual assault scandal that rocked the hockey world after he released a statement earlier this month. released. “I still enjoyed scoring goals, but I would like to steal the pucks even more.”

Drafted by Edmonton 21st overall in 1979, Lowe won five Cups in his 13 seasons in the Alberta capital. The native of Lachute, Que., then took another title with the New York Rangers in 1994.

Lowe finished with 84 goals, 432 points and 1,498 penalty minutes in 1,254 NHL regular season games. He added 58 points (10 goals, 48 ​​assists) in 214 playoff games, along with Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Paul Coffey.

“Whenever the Hall of Fame vote came and you didn’t see your name, you go, ‘I think if you’re not on the list, you probably won’t get in,'” said the 62-year-old. “I thought that was okay.”

St-Pierre would go on to become the eighth woman and first female goalkeeper, helping her country capture three Olympic gold medals and five world championships.

“When I started playing hockey, women’s hockey was not an Olympic sport,” said the 42-year-old from Chateauguay, Que. “To witness how much sports when you are an adult (is great).

“But much more needs to be done.”

After his playing career, Holland served as a scout for Detroit before transferring to assistant GM. Named the club’s GM in 1997, the Vernon, BC native spent 22 seasons in the position, winning three cups.

“I’ve been able to pursue my passion every day since I was 20 years old,” said Holland, 66. “I love being here.”

The seventh roster in 1977, Wilson played 14 seasons with Chicago and claimed the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defender in 1982. front office, where he has been GM since 2003.

In 1,024 regular season games, Wilson scored 237 goals and 827 points. The 64-year-old also had 80 points (19 goals, 61 assists) in 95 playoff appearances.

“The call from (Hall of Fame President Lanny McDonald) was a surprise,” Wilson said. “It was much appreciated … but unexpected.”

Meanwhile, Lowe never imagined that his name would sit next to Gretzky, Messier, Bobby Orr or Mario Lemieux.

“But for some reason I’m here,” he said with a twinkle in his eye. “And I’ll take it.”

HOSSA SEE HALL IN ALFIE’S FUTURE

Hossa played his first seven NHL seasons with Daniel Alfredsson a player who keeps waiting for his turn to get a nod from the crowd, along with players like Alexander Mogilny, Curtis Joseph, Rod Brind’Amour, and Jennifer Botterill.

The decision not to have a 2021 class could delay that even further with the likes of Henrik and Daniel Sedin qualifies now, but Hossa believes his former captain will eventually be tapped on the shoulder.

“Just such a positive man, a man you like to be around,” Hossa said of Alfredsson. “I had a lot of good memories of Alfie. Sooner or later he will be here.

“He deserves it.”

PWHPA MAKES A STATEMENT

The 2020 class in the hall may notice something unusual not far from where the ceremony will take place on Monday.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and Budweiser have erected a temporary monument on Front Street in downtown Toronto entitled “This Game is For Us All”.

Jayna Hefford, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and PWHPA surgery consultant, said the work with a female hockey player cheering her team on from behind a 10-foot board is meant to spark a conversation.

“Hockey needs to become more inclusive, especially if we want it to continue to evolve and grow,” she said in a phone interview. “Women feeling part of the game is just one aspect of that.”

Hefford, a member of the class of 2018, said she was at the memorial earlier this week when a young family stopped to take a look.

“The little girl just stood there and stared at it,” Hefford said. “That’s what it was meant for. Suddenly this young girl sees a female hockey player.

“It’s a big week for women’s hockey as Kim St-Pierre is inducted into the Hall of Fame. We hope it adds to that spotlight.”