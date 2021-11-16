WTA Finals: Swiatek closes season with victory over Badosa





Poland’s Iga Swiatek was all smiles after beating Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4 in her final game of the round-robin stage of the season-closing WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Monday, despite already being out of the game. tournament was canceled. Swiatek dug himself out of a 0-30 hole in the final game and looted a forehand return winner at match point to defeat the Spaniard, who had already booked a spot in the semi-finals. The 2020 French Open champion lost to Greece’s Maria Sakkari and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in her first two matches and was eliminated from the fight for the knockout rounds. The game was not without its consequences, however, as the Pole earned 250 points for the win. “I think it was a really solid match from me,” 20-year-old Swiatek told reporters. WTA Finals: Muguruza qualifies for semi-finals “I’m quite happy that I finally had the chance to show my tennis, overcome all these factors, just play the game. I had a really good time on the pitch today, which is very important to me .” She said she will fight for Badosa in the semi-finals and hoped the loss, which marked an eight-game winning streak, would not shake her confidence. In the semifinals, year-old Badosa, who turned 24 on Monday, will meet compatriot Garbine Muguruza for the first time. The second-to-last four of the group will be determined by the clash between Sabalenka and Sakkari, who play later on Monday, with the winners taking on Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit. Indian Wells champion Badosa took an outright win over both players in her first two matches at the WTA Finals, which were not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

