WBB Hosts Ohio University Tuesday Afternoon Matinee

CINCINNATIAThe University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team welcomes Ohio University to Fifth Third Arena for an afternoon matinee at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. It’s also Education Day, where local schools in the tri-state area come out for a field trip to encourage the Bearcats.

THE SERIES

The Bearcats led the series 11-8 and last faced the Bobcats on December 13, 1999. UC triumphed in that game, 75-74.

EXPLORE THE BEARCATS

Junior point guard Akira Levy was recently named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week (November 15) for her performance in the first two games of the season. Levy scored a total of 30 points to go along with eight steals and 15 assists and currently leads the AAC in both steals and assists.

The Bearcats start the season 2-0 with victories over Alabama A&M and Bellarmine. UC looks set to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018-19, who also served as head coach Michelle Clark Heard first season with the Bearcats.

UC’s 2021-22 roster includes seven returning players and eight new faces. AAC All-Freshman Team Member 2021 Jillian Hayes returns alongside seniors Arame Niang and Nesma Khalifa and juniors Jada Scott , Jadyn Scott , Sofia Gritzalic , and Caitlyn Wilson .

EXPLORE THE KNIGHTS

The Bobcats are 0-2 to start the 2021-22 season, losing to Notre Dame 105-69 and Liberty 66-63.

The Bobcats are returning all five starters and nearly all benchers from their 2020-21 team that reached the semifinals of the MAC tournament and also played in the WNIT. Ohio finished the 2020-21 season 15-10 overall and 11-6 in the MAC.

Senior point guard Cece Hooks returns for another season after testing the WNBA draft process after last season. She averaged MAC Best 25.1 points per game on her way to winning MAC Player of the Year last season. Cece Hooks was selected to the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player Of The Year watchlist, her second year in a row to earn this recognition.

As a team, Ohio was picked to win the regular-season Mid-American Conference title, taking a total of 132 votes and four first-place votes. The Bobcats also had Cece Hooks and Erica Johnson selected to the preseason All-MAC First Team.

PARKING

Cash parking is available at Corry Garage on campus for $5.

HOW TO WATCH?

Are you unable to reach the Fifth Third Arena? The game will air on ESPN+ and fans are encouraged tosign up online for the digital platform.

GAME PROMOTIONS

Tuesday’s game is an Education Day event, where local schools in the tri-state area will attend for a field trip to encourage the Bearcats.

