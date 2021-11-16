Why the famous willow cricket bat industry is fighting for a big hit

Driving along the national highway from Srinagar to Pahalgam, passing snowy peaks, saffron fields and army checkpoints, you will come across Sangam. This sleepy village, located about 40 kilometers from Srinagar, greets you with lattices of willow slits stacked along the road and on building roofs, and left to dry under the gentle Kashmiri sun.

Sangam’s claim to fame is the cricket bats, which find their way into the kits of ambitious and famous batsmen, and are also used in trench cricket on billions of side streets across India. Giant billboards and advertisements of famous cricketers adorn the facades of the shops along the highway; inside are neatly stacked rows of bats with colorful handles, adorned with logos from MRF, to Reebok and Adidas.

The willow trees used to make these bats have been part of this landscape for millennia, but it wasn’t until the 1800s that forest department officials Walter R Lawrence and JV MacDonell began encouraging the development of large willow plantations.

Willow slits piled up for drying at the NSS Bat Factory in Sangam, Kashmir. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

Colonization may have brought cricket to the subcontinent, but the game remained popular even after India gained independence in 1947. The 1980s and 1990s sparked a cricket frenzy of sorts, and this was when the cricket bat industry also experienced a massive upswing as again after the 2011 World Cup victory. Famous cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards have played with Played Kashmiri Willow Bats.

More than 300 families and 10,000 people work in this industry in Sangam and neighboring villages. Nearly 90 percent of cricket bats in India are made from Kashmiri willow, and the country is estimated to produce more than 500,000 bats each year.

Kashmiri willow bats are priced from just 200 Indian rupees ($2.67) to 3,500 Indian rupees, which is much cheaper compared to English willow bats which can cost as much as 30,000 Indian rupees due to their higher grain density.

Willow from England is considered the best in quality, while willow bats from Kashmir are cheaper and heavier too. But if you play with a bat from here, you’ll never want another one, says Nayeem Hussain Dar of NSS Bat Factory, which was founded in 1980.

Dar, who is a talented cricketer himself and has played for several clubs in the valley, says the unit was founded by his father, Mohammad Amin Dar, and employs 20 workers who make more than 1,000 bats every month. Each worker can make between 30 and 50 bats a day, Dar says.

A worker engaged in cutting the right amount of wood and shaping the bat. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

The process begins by sourcing willow wood from the forests around Anantnag, from trees that are approximately 15 years old and over 34 inches in circumference. The more circles on the trunk, the older and stronger the tree is. The wood is then cut into blocks or bat-like chunks, called fissures, and dried in piles under the sun for up to six months, so that it loses its moisture and becomes hard and durable, he explains.

The blocks are then chiseled, hewn, hammered and cut to shape with sandpaper and small lathes. I watch as a worker patiently shaves layers off a piece of wood, sitting on a dirty floor covered in confetti-like sawdust and splinters, as he takes the desired weight off the bat. He looks proudly at the piece of wood and smoothes out any unevenness until the clog looks more and more like a cricket bat. Bats in various stages of manufacture lie on the ground in front of other workers, some are just a sticker or handle away from the cricket stadium.

A willow slit goes through as many as 30 stages, from kiln lamination, to kiln polishing, before it becomes a beautiful cricket bat. The handle is painstakingly cut from the trunk or sometimes from reeds, attached to the bat and then sent for compression and oiling.

In winter, the demand for bats is at its peak as more people want to play outside in cooler weather. However, the plantations have suffered from problems of civil war and insurgency in Kashmir, as well as with irregular power supply.

Many manufacturers have switched to poplar, which is cheaper and only takes three years to mature (a willow takes between 20 and 30 years), but the wood just isn’t of the same quality, says Dar.

Signed bats at NSS. Photo: Kalpana Sunder

In a country where cricket is like a religion, bats are clearly prized commodities, but the industry needs a livelihood. We have to pay VAT [sales tax] and that adds to my costs. Getting a Geographical Indication certifying that the bats are only from this area will help us market our bats and be competitive in the domestic and international markets, Dar says.

After all, despite the various technology-infused bats with sensors and carbon fiber reinforced polymer, it is the ones made from Kashmiri willow that still capture the imagination of cricketers from India and around the world.

