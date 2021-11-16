When finding a new Washington Husky football coach it’s the first and 5

The University of Washington needs a new soccer coach for the eighth time in 28 years.

OK, since Don James resigned before the 1993 season and given the resulting turnover, running Husky Football has become a three and a half year job.

The problem with that is Jimmy Lake didn’t quite make it through two years, 18 days short of his hiring anniversary.

The shooting is the easy part. Finding a replacement requires multiple commissions and often a search agency. And luck.

All kinds of names will be doing the rounds in the newspapers, websites and talk shows. Almost all of them come with baggage, such as too old, fired once or no experience with head coaching.

The temptation is always to make an internal hire, but the current Washington staff isn’t proposing viable candidates that would be approved by the board or regents or the Husky fans.

By the way, the school has hired five assistant coaches from the UW along the way and has now fired them all, a group including Lake.

Sports director Jen Cohen will oversee this process, which does not give her season ticket holders and alums much confidence at the moment. After all, she fired Lake, who she’d hired, and probably should have fired men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins.

This process would become too simple and reassuring for anyone if Cohen could convince Chris Petersen, Lake’s tried and true predecessor, to take back the job he’d come off two years ago.

Respected coach. Lives in the city. Still affiliated with the university. Too easy to be true.

Assuming a new Husky coach will be hired sometime between Thanksgiving and December 1, here are five people who initially make sense as candidates, and likely many more to follow:

Chris Petersen

This man does exactly what he wants. Petersen, 57, chose to leave Boise State and did not want to coach at USC, but the UW was acceptable to him. But then he only came for six seasons. He brought the Huskies their greatest contemporary success with a College Football Playoff appearance and a chance to rub elbows — or have them skinned — by Alabama in the semifinals. He has a record of 147-38 in 14 seasons with Boise State and the UW. I bet he still owns that boat that took him to work.

Tom Herman

This man is eager to get back into a Power 5 lane after having had huge success in Houston and Texas not being satisfied with modest results, though he went 4-0 in bowling games for the Longhorns. The post-season record says something about the fact that his teams go through a whole schedule. Herman, 46, also comes up with something that Lake sorely missed: an offensive plan. He was an Offensive Coordinator for the State of Ohio with great success. Some may question his lack of West Coast coaching roots, but he played his high school and college football in the Los Angeles area.

Bob Stoops

Coaches think they want to retire and they do and wonder why. Stoops, 61, may be having that late-life crisis. You can only lower your golf handicap so far. The one-time hard-hitting Iowa safety played against the Huskies and freshman sensation Jacque Robinson in the 1982 Rose Bowl; he had to be helped off the field. He compiled a 190-48 record in 18 Oklahoma seasons, including 37-20 and 55-14 wins over Ty Willingham Husky teams. Think ex-Sooner and current UW Nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles might want to come back for another season to play for Stoops.

Joe Moorhead

Oregon’s offensive coordinator and former Mississippi State coach, this man’s course took another flight when he planned a 35-28 Ducks win at Ohio State. Fans would cringe at someone coming straight from the assistant ranks again, but they’d get over it quickly, knowing it would cut the momentum of their most hated rival. Moorhead, 48, has a coaching record of 52-25 which includes Fordham and he went 14-12 in the SEC before leaving the keys on the desk for Mike Leach. He has a bit of baggage, he gets fired after 10 players have their schoolwork done for them.

Kalen De Boer

Need an up-and-coming coach? DeBoer, 47, meets that criteria at Fresno State, where he advancing a Jake Haener-led offense to average 328 yards per game this season and leading the Bulldogs to an 8-3 record in his sophomore season. Before he came to Mountain West school, he turned Indiana into an assault machine from 443 meters at a time. Long before that, he led Sioux Falls to three NAIA Championships. No, Haener would no longer qualify if DeBoer was hired.

