Nick Kyrgios’ shock call in Novak Djokovic backflip

Nick Kyrgios has expressed his support for Novak Djokovic’s vaccination policy. Photo: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has made a sensational backflip after showing his support for Novak Djokovic’s vaccination policy and pushing for the Australian Open. should not continue next year.

Djokovic’s vaccination status has dominated the debate surrounding the Australian Open, with the world No. 1 insisting it’s a private matter that he shouldn’t be forced to make public.

There is widespread suspicion that Djokovic has not been vaccinated, casting doubt on his participation in the first grand slam of 2022 after Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said unvaccinated players would not be allowed into the state.

Kyrgios has been a vocal critic of Djokovic in the past, calling the Serb a “tool” and chiding him and other rival players for ignoring Covid-19 rules during World No.1’s ill-fated tour during the height of the pandemic. in 2020 .

However, on the latest episode of his No Boundaries podcast, Kyrgios said he respected Djokovic’s vaccination policies and that no athlete should be forced to get vaccinated if they don’t want to.

“I’ve been doubly vaxxed, but I just don’t think it’s right to force someone (to get vaccinated),” Kyrgios said.

“(NBA star) Kyrie (Irving), Novak, these guys have given so much, sacrificed so much.

“They are global athletes that millions of people look up to and I think it’s just morally wrong to force someone to vaxx.

“There are other solutions around it.”

Nick Kyrgios says he doesn’t believe the Australian Open should go ahead in 2022. Photo: Getty

Kyrgios suggested that the organizers of the Australian Open could follow the example of American sports that use daily rapid antigen testing.

“And rapid tests are coming to Australia. They have an 85 percent pass rate and it takes 15 minutes,” he said.

“You wait fifteen minutes and you get a negative test and I think you can play.”

Kyrgios then made the explosive statement that the Australian Open must be canceled to ensure the safety of Victorians who have endured the world’s toughest lockdowns during the global pandemic.

“I don’t think the Oz Open should go ahead, in my opinion. Just for the people in Melbourne, like you have to send a message,” he said.

How long have you been in lockdown? Two hundred and 75 days or something?’

Victoria’s Premier last week insisted that players or fans should not be allowed to enter Melbourne Park unless they are fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the state’s sports minister, Martin Pakula, quickly shot down Kyrgios’ call to cancel the Open.

Comments from Nick Kyrgios cause a stir

“I really like Nick Kyrgios and I cheer every time he plays for him and I certainly don’t want to argue with Nick Kyrgios but I couldn’t follow the logic of his comments,” said Pakula.

“We’ve been in a long lockdown, so the Australian Open shouldn’t go on?” Not sure if I’m following that.

“I think the opposite is true.

“Melburnians, Victorians and, frankly all Australians, absolutely gag before big events.

“Our economy needs it, our state psyche needs it.

“It’s a global grand slam, it goes on.”

Tennis Australia (TA) is known for not being too happy with Kyrgios’ comments.

But with a ranking of No. 90 in the world, the one-time Open quarter-finalist still has direct access to his home major – should he choose to play – and at least won’t need the generosity of TA boss Craig Tiley. . invitation with wildcards.

Pakula also doubled down at Andrews’ insistence that all players must be vaccinated to play the season-opening slam.

“The Prime Minister made it clear a few weeks ago – we will not be requesting waivers for unvaccinated players,” he said, adding that any final government rulings are likely to be submitted to Tennis Australia in the coming week.

with MONKEY

