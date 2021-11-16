Sports
Conway Makes History of WSU Womens Hockey – Lowell Sun
Clear the way for Clare Conway.
The junior Billerica captain scored the first hat-trick in Worcester State ice hockey history when the Lancers came from behind to beat Western New England 3-2 on November 11 at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center.
Conway scored the equalizing goal at 13:48 of the third period, before burying the winning goal with just 51 left to help Worcester take the win. The winner was a beautiful wrist shot glove alongside a great feed from sophomore Sydney Vautour. Conway gave the Lancers the lead in the second period by tapping home a shot from co-captain Kylian Kelly. Junior Katie Puumala set up Conway with the equalizing goal.
Conway continued to wield a hot hand the following night, picking up a pair of assists in a 4-4 draw against Western New England, Nov. 13.
This time, the 5-foot-7 senior helped Puumala become the second WSU women’s player to score a hat-trick in as many days.
The Lancers took a 3-0 lead with three goals in under 12 minutes, but needed Puumala’s third of the evening to earn the draw. after Western New England scored four straight.
After an enveloping net opportunity, Conway picked up a loose puck to send to Puumala, who fired the ball into the goal to give the Lancers a 2-0 lead. WSU would count on a power play chance from Puumala for its second of the game to extend their lead to 3-0 at 13:56 of the second. Conway had her second assist of the game.
Tyngsboro native Kelly Robbins also sprang into action, adding a helper to the stalemate.
Conway, who graduated from Billerica Memorial High School in 2018, played six years of varsity hockey for the Indians. She transferred to WSU after three seasons at Becker College, where she became the team’s all-time leading scorer with 25 goals, 32 assists and 57 points in 63 appearances for the Hawks. She is currently studying business administration. She currently leads her team in scoring with 9 points.
Gallella sisters add sizzle to WSU hoops
The Gallella sisters are already appearing on WSU halfway through the season.
The Tewksbury twins were among their teams’ top scorers as Worcester State women’s basketball dropped a 61-51 decision to visit Saint Joseph’s College Nov. 13 in a non-conference game at Brissette Court on Saturday night.
The Lancers (2-2) were just one point behind at halftime, but Saint Joe’s extended the lead with a 20-13 third quarter.
Erin Gallella, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, was second on the team with nine points, but her squad was barred from the floor, where the monks shot 47.8 percent. Elizabeth Gallella, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, scored seven points and had four assists and two steals, while Erin led the team with five dimes and three thefts of his own.
Worcester State travels to the Bowdoin College tournament in Brunswick, Maine this weekend.
Running wild in Worcester State
Andrew Fottler and the Worcester State cross-country teams capped off a stellar season as they competed in the Division III New England Championships at Franklin Park on Nov. 13.
Fresh off its first-ever MASCAC Championship, the men’s team placed 13th in a field of 33 teams.
Born in Chelmsford and junior WSU, Fottler took 37th place in a very deep field of more than 230 student athletes. The 6-foot-6 harrier, and 2018 Chelmsford High grad, completed the 8K course in 27:12, at the pace of the Lancers.
Also scoring in the top 75 was Tewksbury native and senior Patrick Carleton, picking up 46 points with a time of 27:33.
Littleton senior Elias Boone was WSU’s fifth scorer, crossing the finish line at 31:29.
The WSU women’s team ran four student athletes but did not qualify for a team score. Tewksbury’s Caitlin Conneely was just outside the top 100. The 5-foot-2 junior major in public health and psychology led the course in 26:48.
In like Flint in Fitchburg State
Methuens Samuel Flint and the Fitchburg State University cross-country team also finished the 2021 season at the NCAA Division III East Regional Cross-Country Championships, Nov. 13.
The team finished 28th overall with 694 points. MIT took the title by 23 points, while Colbys Tyler Morris took first overall (25:01).
A junior, Flint finished in 136th place, with a time of 30:14. A graduate of Methuen High in 2019, Flint has served on the cross-country, winter and spring track teams. He served as team captain his senior season. He is a member of the Dean’s List and also a two-time member of the MASCAC Fall All-Academic team in 2019, 2020-21. The 5-foot-5, 115-pound harrier is currently majoring in Economics/Business Marketing.
Sources
2/ https://www.lowellsun.com/2021/11/15/off-campus-conway-makes-wsu-womens-hockey-history
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]