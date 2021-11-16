Conway Makes History of WSU Womens Hockey – Lowell Sun

Clear the way for Clare Conway.

The junior Billerica captain scored the first hat-trick in Worcester State ice hockey history when the Lancers came from behind to beat Western New England 3-2 on November 11 at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center.

Conway scored the equalizing goal at 13:48 of the third period, before burying the winning goal with just 51 left to help Worcester take the win. The winner was a beautiful wrist shot glove alongside a great feed from sophomore Sydney Vautour. Conway gave the Lancers the lead in the second period by tapping home a shot from co-captain Kylian Kelly. Junior Katie Puumala set up Conway with the equalizing goal.

Conway continued to wield a hot hand the following night, picking up a pair of assists in a 4-4 draw against Western New England, Nov. 13.

This time, the 5-foot-7 senior helped Puumala become the second WSU women’s player to score a hat-trick in as many days.

The Lancers took a 3-0 lead with three goals in under 12 minutes, but needed Puumala’s third of the evening to earn the draw. after Western New England scored four straight.

After an enveloping net opportunity, Conway picked up a loose puck to send to Puumala, who fired the ball into the goal to give the Lancers a 2-0 lead. WSU would count on a power play chance from Puumala for its second of the game to extend their lead to 3-0 at 13:56 of the second. Conway had her second assist of the game.

Tyngsboro native Kelly Robbins also sprang into action, adding a helper to the stalemate.

Conway, who graduated from Billerica Memorial High School in 2018, played six years of varsity hockey for the Indians. She transferred to WSU after three seasons at Becker College, where she became the team’s all-time leading scorer with 25 goals, 32 assists and 57 points in 63 appearances for the Hawks. She is currently studying business administration. She currently leads her team in scoring with 9 points.

Gallella sisters add sizzle to WSU hoops

The Gallella sisters are already appearing on WSU halfway through the season.

The Tewksbury twins were among their teams’ top scorers as Worcester State women’s basketball dropped a 61-51 decision to visit Saint Joseph’s College Nov. 13 in a non-conference game at Brissette Court on Saturday night.

The Lancers (2-2) were just one point behind at halftime, but Saint Joe’s extended the lead with a 20-13 third quarter.

Erin Gallella, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, was second on the team with nine points, but her squad was barred from the floor, where the monks shot 47.8 percent. Elizabeth Gallella, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, scored seven points and had four assists and two steals, while Erin led the team with five dimes and three thefts of his own.

Worcester State travels to the Bowdoin College tournament in Brunswick, Maine this weekend.

Running wild in Worcester State

Andrew Fottler and the Worcester State cross-country teams capped off a stellar season as they competed in the Division III New England Championships at Franklin Park on Nov. 13.

Fresh off its first-ever MASCAC Championship, the men’s team placed 13th in a field of 33 teams.

Born in Chelmsford and junior WSU, Fottler took 37th place in a very deep field of more than 230 student athletes. The 6-foot-6 harrier, and 2018 Chelmsford High grad, completed the 8K course in 27:12, at the pace of the Lancers.

Also scoring in the top 75 was Tewksbury native and senior Patrick Carleton, picking up 46 points with a time of 27:33.

Littleton senior Elias Boone was WSU’s fifth scorer, crossing the finish line at 31:29.

The WSU women’s team ran four student athletes but did not qualify for a team score. Tewksbury’s Caitlin Conneely was just outside the top 100. The 5-foot-2 junior major in public health and psychology led the course in 26:48.

In like Flint in Fitchburg State

Methuens Samuel Flint and the Fitchburg State University cross-country team also finished the 2021 season at the NCAA Division III East Regional Cross-Country Championships, Nov. 13.

The team finished 28th overall with 694 points. MIT took the title by 23 points, while Colbys Tyler Morris took first overall (25:01).

A junior, Flint finished in 136th place, with a time of 30:14. A graduate of Methuen High in 2019, Flint has served on the cross-country, winter and spring track teams. He served as team captain his senior season. He is a member of the Dean’s List and also a two-time member of the MASCAC Fall All-Academic team in 2019, 2020-21. The 5-foot-5, 115-pound harrier is currently majoring in Economics/Business Marketing.