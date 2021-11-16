Sports
Adriana Daz wins the Pan American Table Tennis Championship | others
Adriana Daz Gonzlez took things with her where she left them two years ago in Lima, Peru.
The Puerto Rican tenimesista cemented the title of America’s best by winning the gold medal in the women’s singles of the Pan American Championship on Monday.
Daz Gonzlez, who won the gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, defeated the Brazilian and one of her closest friends Bruna Takahashi 4-3 in the final. The sets were 11-6, 8-11, 11-4, 8-11, 10-12, 11-8 and 11-6.
The natural Olympian from Utuado reached the final stages of the tournament without losing sets in singles, leaving Colombian Manuela Echeverry, Brazilian Jessica Yamada, Canadian Ivy Liao and Brazilian Caroline Kumahara on the way.
This was Daz Gonzlez’s second gold medal in the Latin American competition after winning the gold medal in the women’s doubles event with his sister Melanie.
The multiple Central American and Pan American medalist will not be competing in the team event and will travel to Houston from November 23 to 29 to host the World Table Tennis Championships.
Daz Gonzlez will be active in that tournament, as will Melanie, Daniely Ros, Brian Afanador and Daniel Gonzlez. She will then travel to Singapore in early December, where the World Cup will be played between the best 16 players.
After her early elimination from the Tokyo Olympics, the Puerto Rican returned to the winning route in the tour of tournaments she had in Europe by winning the bronze medal in the WTT Contender in Tunisia and the silver medal in the doubles, with Melanie, at the WTT Competitor in Slovenia.
Daz Gonzlez added physical training specialist Carlos Guzmn to his work team.
.
