



Michigan Hosts UMass Lowell To End Homestand

Michigan will close out a three-game homestand on Tuesday (November 16), with UMass Lowell hosting the first game of a doubleheader with the men’s team at 6 p.m.

Naz Hillmon leads the conference in scoring with 24.5 points per game on 65.6 percent shooting.

UMass Lowell is the second consecutive first opponent for the Maize and Blue. THIS WEEK

Sunday 16 November — vs. UMass Lowell (Crisler Center), 6:00 PM

Video: B1G+ | Live Statistics| live video | live audio Full Game Notes (PDF) PROMOTIONS

Nov 15:Redeem Men’s Basketball Ticket

Full promotion schedule Social media: facebook | Twitter | Instagram The #13-ranked University of Michigan women’s basketball team will close out a three-game homestand on Tuesday (Nov. 16), with UMass Lowell at 6 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the men’s team. Fans get free entry to the women’s game with a ticket to the men’s game against Seton Hall at 9pm Wolverine Notes Senior Emily Kiser is in the starting lineup as her senior season begins and she is taking the opportunity. She just missed a double-double last time out in Michigan’s win over St. Francis Brooklyn (November 13), for nine points and a career-best 12 rebounds. It was the second game in a row that she made a career high in rebounds after taking nine against IUPUI (November 9). Kiser is fourth in the Big Ten in rebound with 10.5 per game, while also contributing 7.5 points in 24.1 minutes per game. Michigan is 2-0 for the ninth time since head coach Kim Barnes Arico took over ahead of the 2012-13 season. With a win, UM moves to 3-0 for the fourth season in a row. freshman Laila Phelia played the first double-digit game of her career with 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting against St. Francis Brooklyn (November 13). After two games, she is Michigan’s third leading scorer, with an average of 7.5 points per game. She is the first freshman in Michigan to score in double figures since then Isabel Retail scored 12 against Nebraska in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament (March 5, 2020). The second class of Elise is stuck , Whitney Sollom and Cameron Williams announced his presence in Michigan’s big win over St. Francis Brooklyn (November 13). All three found the scoring column, with Sollom and Williams scoring four points each and Stuck converting on a pair of free throws. Sollom also took three boards with a block, Stuck took four boards and Williams had two rebounds. UMass Lowell (1-1) rebounded from an opening night loss to knock out Bryant, 68-54, as his home opener on Sunday (Nov. 13). The River Hawks average 57.5 points per game on 38.3 percent shooting from the floor and 36.0 percent shooting from three-point range. UMass Lowell has a pair of double-digit scorers in Jailena Sanchez (16.5 ppg) and Kharis Idom (11.5 ppg). This is the first meeting between Michigan and UMass Lowell. Senior Naz Hillmon was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll after averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in a pair of Michigan wins to start the season. Hillmon made the sixth 30-point game of her career in the opening win over IUPUI (November 9), earning 30 points and 15 rebounds. She followed that with a 19-point performance on 9-for-10 shooting against St. Francis Brooklyn (November 13), with five rebounds. During the first week of play, she leads the Big Ten in scoring and is fifth in rebounding. Awards and honors Next one Saturday 20 Nov — in Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant, Michigan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2021/11/15/womens-basketball-michigan-to-host-umass-lowell-to-end-homestand.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos