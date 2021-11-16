VVS Laxman accepts BCCI’s offer to become NBA chief





News Kotak, Bahutule, part of India A coaching staff for South Africa tour

Former batter VVS Laxman of India has accepted BCCI’s offer to take charge as director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from mid-December. ESPNcricinfo has been informed that Laxman has accepted the NCA stance this weekend. He also informed Sunrisers Hyderabad of his decision to step down as a mentor, a role he took up in 2013. While the BCCI has not yet released any details on Laxman’s appointment and tenure, this will be the first time Laxman has held an influential position in Indian cricket. In terms of coaching experience, Laxman, 47, also spent six years as a batting consultant with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which roped him into the ‘Vision 2020’ program aimed at tapping into and promoting grassroots talent in Bengal. That role was facilitated by the former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who was the joint secretary of the CAB in 2014. Ganguly was again at the forefront, this time as BCCI president, in Laxman’s nomination to the NCA. Laxman became the frontrunner for the NCA leadership position which was vacated by his former Indian captain and teammate Rahul Dravid, who recently took charge as head coach of the Indian men’s team until the 2023 World Cup. As NCA director, Laxman’s primary role will be to create a roadmap and trajectories for both men’s and women’s teams in both senior and junior age groups. Laxman will also be given the freedom to work in coordination with the selectors to choose and manage India A and Under 19 teams, including the appointment of the coaching staff. Fortunately for Laxman, he is in charge of a well-established structure set up by Dravid, which has established education and skill-based programs not only for the players, but also former players aspiring to become coaches. In support, Laxman will have a group of coaches – batting, bowling, fielding – working alongside him, but the BCCI has yet to announce the names despite having recently conducted interviews for various positions. Meanwhile, the BCCI has appointed former Saurashtra captain Sitanshu Kotak as the head-cum-batting coach for India A on their tour of South Africa, which will act as a shadow tour for the senior Indian team’s tour in December-January. Former Mumbai and India leg pinner Sairaj Bahutule becomes the bowling coach of India A with Shubadeep Ghosh as the fielding coach. India A, led by Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal, will play three four-day Tests in Bloemfontein from November 23. Nagraj Gollapudi is the news editor at ESPNcricinfo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/vvs-laxman-accepts-bcci-s-offer-to-become-nca-chief-1289516

