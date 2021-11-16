Sports
49ers vs. Rams final score, results: Matt Stafford throws two interceptions, 49ers take upset win against Rams
Matt Stafford failed to propel the charge to gain momentum against the 49ers and led the Rams to consecutive losses over the past two weeks.
In San Francisco’s 31-10 win against the Rams, Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown and threw two interceptions. Both picks were 11 minutes apart and were intercepted by Jimmie Ward in the first quarter. Stafford was also fired twice during the match by Arden Key and Nick Bosa.
Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers’ offense and completed 15 of 19 passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns. He tied with wide receiver Deebo Samuel on five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo found tight end George Kittle on five receptions for 50 yards and opened the scoring after Ward’s first interception. Ward’s second interception resulted in a pick-six that gave the 49ers a 14-0 lead to start the second quarter.
MORE: Peyton, Eli Try To Debunk Manningcast Curse On ‘Monday Night Football’ But Fail Spectacularly
Azeez Al-Shaarir led the 49ers defense with eight tackles and two loss tackles. Fred Warner also made a total of eight tackles and helped Talanoa Hufanga take down Sony Michelin in the fourth quarter, by giving the Ramsto a field goal on their final run of the game.
Although they made their debut with the Rams on Monday night, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. not help the Rams get a win on the road. Aside from missing a knocked-down pass from Stafford that was intercepted in the first quarter, Beckham made two catches for 18 yards. Miller made three total tackles with one tackle for loss.
MORE: Eli Manning creates an awkward Manningcast moment when discussing Fab Melo with Draymond Green
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the Rams offense with 11 receptions for 122 yards, while Troy Reeder led the Rams defense with 11 total tackles and one tackle for loss. The Rams have a week to see you before they face the Packers on November 28. The 49ers are scheduled to face the Jaguars for their Week 11 game from Jacksonville on Nov. 21.
Sporting News followed updates and highlights from 49ers vs. Rams on ‘Monday Night Football’. Follow below for full results from the NFLWeek 10 prime-time game.
MORE: Watch NFL games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)
49ers vs. Rams Score
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|f
|49ers
|14
|7
|3
|7
|31
|Rams
|0
|7
|0
|3
|10
49ersvs. Rams Live Updates, Highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’
All times East.
Final: 49ers 31, Rams 10
11:00 p.m.: Mitchell rushes for six straight plays, failing to get a first down with less than a minute to go. The Rams turn the ball around and run out the clock to seal their fate.
10:56 PM: FIELD GOAL RAMS. Gay makes an attempt from 37 meters after the looting. 49ers lead 31-10 with 3:48 left. After Gay hits an onside kick from nine yards, the 49ers take over at the 44.
10:55 PM: Stafford is fired by Bosa at the 19 for a loss of 11 yards.
10:51 PM: Stafford completes Michel for nine yards and is knocked down by Hufanga and Warner. A rougher passer penalty against San Francisco gives the Rams a first and goal at the 8.
10:48 PM: 49ers punt after Mitchell rushes for a gain of one yard on the drive. 49ers are taking over from the 48.
10:41 am: Stafford throws consecutive incompletes and forces a turnover on downs. 49ers take over from their own 11 with six minutes to go.
10:37 PM: Stafford is fired by Key for an eight yards loss and is pushed back to the 17.
10:34 PM: Williams picks up a cross intended for Kupp from Stafford. After Williams is called up for a defensive pass, the Rams suffer their first loss at the San Francisco 23.
10:32 PM: Stafford finds Kupp and is pushed to the 28 for an 11 yards gain.
10:27 PM: Stafford completes a pass through the middle to Higbee for 12 yards. Al-Shaar makes the stop at the Rams 33.
10:23 PM: TOUCHDOWN 49ERS. Garoppolo completes to Samuel and runs it into the end zone for the score. After the extra point, 49ers lead 31-7 with 11:07 remaining.
10:20 PM: Garoppolo completes to Samuel for seven yards on second deficit. After Wilson rushes for no-gain on third deficit, the 49ers take two timeouts before deciding to go for it on fourth deficit.
Third Quarter: 49ers 24, Rams 7
10:15 pm: Rams kick after failing to get past their own 12. 49ers are taking over from the 44 to start the fourth quarter.
22:12: 49ers punt after Garoppolo throws a pass intended for Kittle. Rams start the ride from their own 9 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
10:07 PM: After Garoppolo throws an incomplete pass, the 49ers take a 1:39 timeout in the third quarter.
10:05 PM: Garoppolo finds Samuel for an 11-yard gain to give the 49ers a scoop out of 41.
10 p.m.: Hekker kicks 42 yards after Kupp drops a pass from Stafford. 49ers are taking over from their own 27.
9:56 pm: FIELD GOAL 49ERS. Gould makes a 50-yard attempt to outrun the 49ers. San Francisco leads 24-7 with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter.
9:54 PM: Garoppolo throws his first incomplete pass of the night in third deficit.
9:50 pm: Wilson is knocked down by Miller and Donald for a loss of six yards.
9:46 PM: Garoppolo completes to Samuel and he makes a 19-yard gain to put the 49ers on the Rams’ 40.
9:42 PM: Hufanga knocks down a pass intended for Henderson, forcing the Rams to kick from the 37.
9:40 PM: Rapp fires Garoppolo for a loss of three yards, forcing the 49ers first kick. Rams open the second half on their own 20.
9:37 PM: Mitchell opens the second half with a 17-yard rush to put the 49ersa first of their own 40.
Rest: 49ers 21, Rams 7
9:19 PM: Rams fake a field goal while Bekker fires a short right pass at Blanton for a two-yard gain. Jones makes the stop and lets the 49ers take over from the 15 with 12 seconds left.
9:16 PM: Al-Shaar takes down Higbee for a loss of two yards to force the third and 13.
9:13 PM: Henderson rushes 11 yards to give the Rams a first shot within 20 just before the two-minute warning.
9:10 PM: Stafford fires a deep pass at Jefferson and takes 30 yards to give the Rams a first in the 49ers’ 33.
9:05 PM: TOUCHDOWN 49ERS. Samuel runs eight meters into the end zone to complete a 91-meter ride and extend San Francisco’s lead. 49ers lead 21-7 by 5:24 in half.
21:02: Garoppolo finds Aiyuk for a 20-yard gain and gives the 49ers a scoop and goal out of 8.
8:59 PM: Garoppolo completes to Samuel on the next play for a 20-yard gain. Mitchell takes another 13 yards to give the 49ers a first at the Rams’31.
8:54 PM: Aaron Donald makes the stop for the Rams in third place by knocking Mitchell down for a two yards loss. After Floyd is called up for an offside penalty, the 49ers converted for a first deficit to their own 22.
8:50 PM: TOUCHDOWN WINDOWS. Stafford fires a short pass through the middle to Higbee in the end zone for the score. Rams cut the 49ers lead 14-7 with 13:20 remaining in the half.
8:45 PM: Stafford completes to Beckham and runs to the 49ers 11 for a 13-yard gain.
First Quarter: 49ers 14, Rams 0
8:38 p.m.: PICK-SIX, 49ERS. A pass from Stafford bounces off Higbee’s hands, and Ward is there to pick at the 27 and rush into the end zone for the score. The interception marks Stafford’s fourth pick in two games. 49ers lead 14-0 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
8:34 PM: Andrew Whitworth is called up for a personal foul penalty that pushes the Ramsback to their own 16.
8:32 PM: TOUCHDOWN 49ERS. Garoppolo fires a short right pass at Kittle to complete the 93m scoring drive. 49ers take a 7-0 lead with 1:54 left in the first quarter.
8:26 pm: Garoppolo holds it in third place, rushing two yards to give the 49ers a first at the Rams’39.
8:22 PM: Garoppolo finds Kittle at the first down marker and is pushed out of bounds by the 49ers’ 40 for an 18-yard gain.
8:20 PM: Von Miller makes his debut in defense alongside Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.
8:19 PM: INTERCEPT, 49ERS. Stafford tries a deep pass to Beckham, but Jimmie Ward picks it up at the 49ers’ 7.
8:17 PM: Stafford connects with Beckham Jr. on the opening pass for a five-yard win.
8:15 pm: 49ers win the toss and postpone. Rams start with the ball at the 25.
What channel is 49ers vs. Rams today?
- TV channel (national): ESPN
- Manning cast: ESPN2
- live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV
49ers vs. Rams is broadcast nationally on ESPN. Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be broadcasting the “Monday Night Football” game from the booth. Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines.
The Manningcast returns in week 10. Note that the Manningcast curse is probably just as real as the Madden curse, but the loss of Josh Allens Bills to the Jaguars in week 9 is hard to ignore.
Viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial .
49ers vs. Ram’s start time
- Date: Monday 15 Nov
- kick off: 8:15 PM ET |5:15 PM PT
As this is a West Coast game, the game will start at 5:15 PM local time, but will have the default “Monday Night Football 8:15 PM ET kick-off time.
49ers schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|10
|Nov 15
|vs. Rams
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|11
|November 21st
|at Jaguars
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|12
|Nov 28
|vs. Vikings
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|13
|5th of December
|at Seahawks
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|14
|12 December
|at Bengals
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|CBS
|15
|Dec 19
|vs. falcons
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 23 (Thu)
|at Titans
|20:20 ET
|NFL Network
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. Texans
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|18
|January 9
|at Rams
|16:25 ET
|Fox
Rams schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|10
|Nov 15 (Mon)
|at 49ers
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|11
|BYE
|12
|Nov 28
|at Packers
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|13
|5th of December
|vs. Jaguars
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec 13 (Mon.)
|at Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|15
|Dec 19
|vs. seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|16
|December 26
|at Vikings
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Fox
|17
|January 2nd
|at Ravens
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|vs. 49ers
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
Program ‘Monday Night Football’ 2021
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|Week 1
|Sep 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|December 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
