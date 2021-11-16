Tennis signs Valitova to NLI





PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers Tennis has announced the signing of Arina Valitova in a national letter of intent. Valitova will join the Scarlet Knights in 2022-23. “We are really looking forward to adding Arina to our program. She has tremendous playing experience on the international circuit. She is not only a strong singles player, but also very adept at doubles. She will be a strong addition to our team.” said Head Coach Hilary Ritchie . “I’ve been in touch with many universities and I chose Rutgers University for several reasons. When I thought of tennis, I only thought of classes in Division I. I also wanted to be on the East Coast. I was impressed with the tennis coach at Rutgers and wanted to work with her and her team work together,” said Valitova. ARINA VALITOVA

Bratislava, Slovakia

American Academy in Prague Before Rutgers: Winner of the ITF Juniors singles and doubles tournaments of the Tennis Europe singles and doubles singles tournaments of J5 in Islamabad on Nov. 2020…winner of J5 singles in Harare in Dec. 2020finalist of J4 singles in Nairobi in July 2021winner of doubles J3 in Harare in Nov. 2021 winner of doubles J4 in Estonia in May 2021 in beach tennis, winner of the European Junior Championship in doubles and member of the Russian national beach tennis team (U18). In person: Daughter of Ekaterina Valitova and Askar Valitovhas a brother, Gleb donated the Mayoral Award in 2018 for outstanding academic achievement in Moscow, Russiaplans to study in kinesiology. Follow Rutgers women’s tennisTwitter,Instagram, andfacebook. Download the Scarlet Knights app for:AppleorandroidToday. -RU-

