Divisional Championship: a mixed evening for Marveljols





At the beginning of November, the fourth day of the French Team Championship took place.

At the departmental level, the three teams traveled in Marseille with the firm intention of reporting collective and individual results, as was the case at home the previous day. In Division 1, Captain Gly’s team met Saint-Chly 2, the other claiming to advance to the regional level. A defeat shouldn’t at least keep the favor of the overall goal average. On the scoresheet, the advantage is Marvejols, but the Barrabans ranking has been damaged by the coronavirus for two years and the Marvejolais know their qualities at the table. It should not be trusted. Indeed, at the table, despite a good start to the game and two points ahead, Saint-Chly came back just before the doubles (4 4). None of the doubles divided the teams (5-5), it was then up to captain Michel Gly and William Trocellier, who were ready to help, to ensure the break. It was a simple formality and Marvejols went on to lead 7-5. The draw is secured, but hopes of victory remain possible as Marielle and Julien put on a performance to round out the evening. Unfortunately, the march was too high against the two Barrabans who took the draw at home. The Marvejolais are 1st ex quo in the overall standings but retain the favor of target average. Individual results: Trocellier (3f + d), Gly (2v), Julien T. (1v + d), Marielle T. (0v). Two other meetings In division 2, team 3 also moved to Saint-Chly to meet the overall favourites. This time the team arrived with the best elements. A victory was possible. On paper the game is even, but the Marvejolais beat the predictions and jumped to the lead, 3 1, then 4 2, then 4 3 and finally 5 3. Unfortunately Mathieu Jeanne fell to Basara and the Barrabans came back 5 4. He then remains the double that unfortunately will not turn in favor of the Barrabans, who thus take the draw (5-5) in the last game. Individual results: Vayssi (2v), Jeanne (2v), Valette (1v). Team 4, meanwhile, moved incomplete Mende to play a match with no real sporting commitment other than a desire to perform individually, especially for Wesley who took home a win the previous day. Unfortunately, the Mendois team proved Imperial and left no suspense in a one-sided encounter resulting in a tough 10 0. The following meetings: November 12, 13 and 14, 5th day of the team championship; November 20, national Revel and Gigean critrium for two young people; on November 21 regional criterium organized by Marvejols.

