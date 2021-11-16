Arkansas soccer coach Sam Pittman previews game vs. Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE Two of Coach Sam Pittman’s “four B’s” have been completed and two remain.

The first two, “Bowl” and “Boot,” were achieved in the past two weeks, with Arkansas qualifying to bowl against Mississippi State and win back the Golden Boot trophy against LSU. The last one will be “Battle Line” when Arkansas plays Missouri.

But before that, there’s B number three: Bama.

No. 22 Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) travels to Tuscaloosa to play the Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). Alabama has generated buzz for being less dominant than usual, but Alabama is still the No. 2 teams in the country. Pittman noted that when asked Monday if the tides looked different this season: “They’re Alabama. When you turn on the movie, they’re what you expect to see.”

To take on a talented team from Alabama, Arkansas has some lingering issues to resolve after Saturday’s win in extra time, especially on offense.

“Recently we talked about an ugly win,” said Pittman. “Well, it was only ugly on offense. It wasn’t ugly on defense and special teams played well.”

Sanctions were a topic du jour ahead of the game against LSU after Arkansas was awarded 11 penalties against the state of Mississippi. Flags were another problem in Baton Rouge, when Arkansas was called up for nine penalties for 83 yards.

In particular, Pittman noted offside calls and an illegal formation flag and said this is being addressed in practice.

“Every day we have an official (in training) and assigned a coach for alignment, and it doesn’t seem to be getting much better,” said Pittman. “I don’t know how to fix it. Of course I know how we’re trying to fix it. But we have to do something else because it won’t get fixed.”

Pittman noted a few places Arkansas will need to improve on offense to meet Alabama. He said he felt quarterback KJ Jefferson “(took) the game” and could keep Arkansas competitive. In the second half, Jefferson started holding the ball more often. He dodged multiple sacks, including scrambling to dodge tackles before throwing Arkansas’ lone touchdown.

Blocking, or lack of it, has been a big part of Arkansas’ struggle to move the ball well against LSU, something that will have to get better when Arkansas faces a physical defense from Alabama.

“Our blocking in space needs to get a lot better, whether that’s an O-lineman trying to pin a man-cover linebacker or that’s on the brink,” Pittman said. “We had gotten better, but we didn’t play well on the edge.”

But Pittman is also concerned about keeping morale high in a late-season game against a talented and physically demanding opponent.

“The most important thing you have to do to beat a team is believe you can do it,” said Pittman. a chance.”

He cited an example from his time as the Arkansas offensive line coach. In 2013, Arkansas went to Tuscaloosa and lost 52-0. The Razorbacks had lost at home by the same score the year before. But 2014 was a different story. Arkansas still lost to No. 7 Alabama, but by a score of 14-13.

The difference, Pittmansaid, who sounded like a gruff Ted Lasso, was faith.

“We are preparing to win,” he said. “The name is Alabama, and that’s strong and powerful. We understand that, but last week the name was LSU, and we’re playing good teams in this league. We’ll be excited to go there.”

