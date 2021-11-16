Cricket-England’s Rashid backs Rafiq over charges of racism





(Reuters) – England leg spinner Adil Rashid on Monday became the third player to say he heard Michael Vaughan question the number of players of Asian descent who came for Yorkshire in 2009, a claim the former England captain has denied. The BBC removed Vaughan from a radio program earlier this month after he was named in a report on allegations of institutional racism in Yorkshire by former player Azeem Rafiq. The racism feud has baffled English cricket. It has cost Yorkshire the right to host England internationals and has also sucked in Yorkshire player and current captain Joe Root. “I can attest to Azeem Rafiq’s memory of Michael Vaughan’s comments to a group of Asian players,” Rashid, who has played for Yorkshire since 2006, said in a statement on Monday. Vaughan, who earlier this month denied telling Rafiq and three other Asian players that there were “too many of you, we need to do something about it” before a 2009 Yorkshire game, reiterated his position in a statement to Britain’s media on Monday. “I categorically deny using the words Azeem Rafiq attributed to me and want to reiterate this publicly because the comment ‘your fate’ just never happened,” Vaughan said. “It is extremely disturbing that this completely false accusation has been made against me by a former team-mate, apparently supported by two other players.” “Ajmal Shahzad has been saying for a while that he never heard me say what was suggested. I’ve been in contact with the six other players on that team and none of them can remember the comment that was made.” Yorkshire chairman Kamlesh Patel, who replaced former chairman Roger Hutton after his resignation earlier this month over the club’s handling of the matter, said he had been in contact with Rashid. “I am aware of Adil Rashid’s recent statement and I welcome his courage to speak out,” Patel said on the Yorkshire website. Story continues “I have been in personal contact with Adil today so that we can discuss the issues as soon as he is ready.” Rashid is the second player to back Rafiq’s version of events, after former Pakistani bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, who played for Yorkshire in 2008-2009. Rafiq’s allegations that he may have faced institutional racism while a Yorkshire player between 2008 and 2018 has led to an exodus from sponsors and a series of resignations from top managers at the club. The governing England and Wales Cricket Board banned Yorkshire from hosting internationals or major matches in early November over their handling of the allegations. Rafiq and senior Yorkshire executives are to testify before a Parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport panel on Tuesday. Rashid welcomed that process in his statement: “I am encouraged by the fact that a parliamentary committee seems to be trying to improve the situation, whether that is holding people accountable or making changes at the institutional level.” (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hugh Lawson)

