Soccer coach recruits African American players to northern MN

Terrence Isaac played for Ely’s Vermilion Community College. Now he is back as a coach with goals for his players and community outside of football.

ELY, Minnesota. A fall full of colors is coming to a predominantly white community in northern Minnesota.

But the season isn’t the only thing that changes in Ely.

Vermilion Community College has new head football coach.

Let’s wake up! Terrence Isaac yells at his team from the sidelines as the Ironmen warm up for a game.

Shaved head, black beard, introspective and also African American, which makes Isaac an outlier in Ely, a community of 3,460 people, best known for mining, timber and tourism.

I see confusion in some of your eyes, the coach admonishing his team during warm ups before a game.

The same words could have been used last summer when Isaacs newly recruited players began arriving in Ely for training camp.

As I drove into town, I thought, Wow, says Montario McAfee, recruited by phone from Kansas City.

Brought me by surprise, McAfee continues. Not a pizza hut; no McDonald’s none of that.

On his first stop at Zups, the only grocery store in town, McAfee smiled at the mother’s and father’s quirks. Zups’s Facebook page sums up the mood with his profile photo showing a white-tailed deer and her two fawns walking across the parking lot.

I even mispronounced the city’s pronunciation for the first month, McAfee says. I called it El.

McAfee wouldn’t be alone in his fascination with the new environment.

From urban centers to the Deep South, players who had only seen Minnesota on a map came to play for Coach Isaac at this northern outpost, separated only by wilderness from the Canadian border.

But Isaac also knows what it feels like to be a fish in water.

Born and raised from Cleveland, Ohio, Isaac says from behind the desk in his cinder block office at VCC.

I grew up in a household where my father abused my mother a lot, Isaac says.

It was no better outside his parental home.

A lot of violence, a lot of gang activity, shootings lost a lot of friends along the way,” Isaac says.

In high school, football would become a refuge.

Isaac admits his grades could have been better. No major university offered him a place.

That’s when, you know, I heard about a place called Ely, Isaac says with a smile.

When Isaac was on his way to becoming a star receiver on a championship community college team, he scored something more.

It took me from an environment of violence to an environment of peace, Isaac says. This was a place I needed; I needed it so badly.

What impression did Isaac’s two-year stay in Ely make?

He always said he wanted to go back to Ely. So if the opportunity arises, I definitely want to go, says Candice Isaac.

Isaac was coaching a high school in Shreveport, Louisiana late last year when the call came.

But Isaac didn’t accept the VCC head coach job just for himself.



He wanted it for players like Tyrese Rogers, who recruited Isaac for Ely from Alabama.



Huge culture shock, Rogers says of his arrival in the city.



Carlos Carter was from Washington DC.

I went fishing here for the first time ever, Carter says. It’s so small, I see my teachers at the supermarket, gas station, Dairy Queen.



That close connection between team and community is exactly what their football coach had in mind.

I want the community to see us, I want the community to know we’re here, Isaac says.

So at least once a week Isaac leads his players, not around the practice field, but in the middle of the city.

He also has them volunteer for community projects, such as their recent work digging soil and building raised wooden beds in the Elys community garden.

Later that day, a smaller group of players delivered flowers to Elys’ senior home.

There is a stereotype about African American men. So I want the community to see these guys and see something else, these are good guys, Isaac says. They are not in town to cause trouble, they are here to get an education, play soccer and move on and improve their lives.



Mike Pope, vice commander of the Ely VFW, remembers his first meeting with the team. I said, Holy Cow, these guys are nicer than me and more respectful than I am,

Pope, who is also a high school football referee, is used to talking in the locker room.

I’ll tell you I was the only person who swore there, Pope says.

Over the months, the more the team reached out, Ely called back.



On a recent game day, townspeople lined either side of a city park sidewalk, clapping as players walked between them.

Coach Isaac says the parents of some of his players had reservations about sending their black sons to a small town in the state where the police officer who killed George Floyd came from.

Carter had his own reservations. You know, we went to Minnesota. Everyone knows what happens about African Americans being killed by the police.

Coach Isaac assured players and parents alike that Ely wasn’t like that.

I went to school there, Isaac told them. It’s a city where you can go to sleep at night, Mom, you can go to sleep at night, Dad, knowing your kid will be okay.

For the record, Isaac invited Ely’s chief of police to welcome his players for their first week in the city.

Chief Chad Houdes’ message to the team resonated deeply with McAfee.

He is as if there will be people here who will make your life difficult. There will be people here making racist comments. You give me a license plate, you give me a name, and I’ll spend all day tracking them down and talking to them, McAfee recalls.



Houde smiled when he was later reminded of his promise to the players. He says he meant what he said. Just to say, hey, this is kind of how we do it here.

Houde understands that some players arrived in town with distrust of the police. He thinks they will find another relationship with officers in Ely.

The most important thing was to know that they were approachable. We have three patrol cars; we have seven officers in our city. You are going to get to know us, says the chef.

Ely is still a predominantly white town, but it is also a community in which a predominantly black soccer team is increasingly immersed. Never more than the day Curt Ebert, pastor at LedgeRock Community Church, baptized several players in Shagawa Lake.

An October swim in a lake in northern Minnesota made Rogers shiver and smile. It’s definitely colder than Alabama’s water, he said after submerging.

Speaking of cold, as winter approaches, players can expect a gift of jackets, gloves and warm boots donated by townspeople, an Ely tradition for footballers who have come from southern climes.

Most Isaacss players are far from home, but like the coach himself, they find a home in Ely, volunteer at community events, wave to people in the street and change their own impressions.

I feel like the city isn’t just doing it because we don’t want to feel like we’re racist, McAfee says. I feel they are doing it sincerely out of the goodness of their hearts.

On a recent match day, Michelle Zupancich, executive assistant to the VCC provost, sat in the stands cheering loudly and ringing a cowbell.

I don’t have any children who play on the team, but all these children are our family, Zupancich says.

More than 20 years after Terrence Isaac found a home in northern Minnesota, another generation of players finds Elys’ front door still open.

Ely will always have a place in my heart wherever I go next, Carter says.