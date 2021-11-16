SC Tallia Harper falls into CCS quarter-finals

LOS GATOS – Santa Cruz High senior Tallia Harper, the four-time singles champion of the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League, went 1-1 at the Central Coast Section Singles Championship at Bay Club Courtside on Monday.

Harper, who is committed to Cal State Northridge, defeated Stevenson sophomore Lara Schiessl 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and lost to Gunn sophomore Aoi Kunimoto, pronounced Ow-ee, 6-2, 6-0 in the first round. quarterfinals.

“I’m proud to have won the first game, which is better than what I’ve been able to do the last two times,” said Harper. “The last game was pretty intense. I wish I could have at least made it closer.”

Two of the top four seeds advanced to the semifinals, including Cupertino junior and blue-chip recruit Gayatri Krishan, the number 1 seed, and Menlo-Atherton junior Ava Martin, the number 2 seed.

A final score for the match between No. 4 Emily Tan of Saint Francis of Mountain View and Harker’s Audrey Feng was not posted Monday night.

Kunimoto defeated 3 seed Penelope Wong, a senior at Mountain View, 6-1, who retired after Wong suffered a leg injury. It was a rematch of their Santa Clara Valley Athletic League Tournament game won by Wong on November 3.

Harper said she was well rested and equipped for both of her matches. She was also too aggressive, at least for her quarterfinals.

Cardinals coach Josh Mason hugged Harper after the game, before giving some analysis.

“She was very good at keeping the balls in, so I had to stay consistent,” said Harper. “Josh told me I was too impatient, trying to go for the point and I would miss it, mostly in the net.”

Kunimoto reached most of the balls Harper hit and said she tried not to do too much with her volleys, but was counting on Harper to make an unforced error.

“I kept looking to end the point earlier than I probably should have, not at the right time,” Harper said.

Harper had high hopes for this tournament and had been looking forward to it for almost two years.

She suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Sacred Heart Prep’s Isa Robinson as a freshman.

As a sophomore, endured a terrible draw. Harper lost 6-1, 6-0 to Kate Duong of Cupertino, the No. 1 seed and eventual champion, in the first round of the 2019 tournament.

No tournament was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Harper continued to train throughout the year and her improvements were significant.

Kunimoto was focused on every point. After the match, she was surprised to learn that she advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals. She really had no idea.

“I tried to keep calm and get the ball back,” Kunimoto said. “Her shots are very hard and her serve is very good, so I had time to get it back. But I managed to get it back anyway. At the end of the game I had to get used to her ball.”

Aptos’ Annika Lee and Madison Phillips will face Sophie Hernandez and Olivia Guo van Harker in the first round of the CCS doubles tournament on Wednesday. The winner will face Pacific Groves Caroline Martin and Karlee Kelly or Cupertinos Nadia Lee and Cindy Lin in the second round.