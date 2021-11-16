Sports
SC Tallia Harper falls into CCS quarter-finals
LOS GATOS – Santa Cruz High senior Tallia Harper, the four-time singles champion of the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League, went 1-1 at the Central Coast Section Singles Championship at Bay Club Courtside on Monday.
Harper, who is committed to Cal State Northridge, defeated Stevenson sophomore Lara Schiessl 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and lost to Gunn sophomore Aoi Kunimoto, pronounced Ow-ee, 6-2, 6-0 in the first round. quarterfinals.
“I’m proud to have won the first game, which is better than what I’ve been able to do the last two times,” said Harper. “The last game was pretty intense. I wish I could have at least made it closer.”
Two of the top four seeds advanced to the semifinals, including Cupertino junior and blue-chip recruit Gayatri Krishan, the number 1 seed, and Menlo-Atherton junior Ava Martin, the number 2 seed.
A final score for the match between No. 4 Emily Tan of Saint Francis of Mountain View and Harker’s Audrey Feng was not posted Monday night.
Kunimoto defeated 3 seed Penelope Wong, a senior at Mountain View, 6-1, who retired after Wong suffered a leg injury. It was a rematch of their Santa Clara Valley Athletic League Tournament game won by Wong on November 3.
Harper said she was well rested and equipped for both of her matches. She was also too aggressive, at least for her quarterfinals.
Cardinals coach Josh Mason hugged Harper after the game, before giving some analysis.
“She was very good at keeping the balls in, so I had to stay consistent,” said Harper. “Josh told me I was too impatient, trying to go for the point and I would miss it, mostly in the net.”
Kunimoto reached most of the balls Harper hit and said she tried not to do too much with her volleys, but was counting on Harper to make an unforced error.
“I kept looking to end the point earlier than I probably should have, not at the right time,” Harper said.
Harper had high hopes for this tournament and had been looking forward to it for almost two years.
She suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Sacred Heart Prep’s Isa Robinson as a freshman.
As a sophomore, endured a terrible draw. Harper lost 6-1, 6-0 to Kate Duong of Cupertino, the No. 1 seed and eventual champion, in the first round of the 2019 tournament.
No tournament was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Harper continued to train throughout the year and her improvements were significant.
Kunimoto was focused on every point. After the match, she was surprised to learn that she advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals. She really had no idea.
“I tried to keep calm and get the ball back,” Kunimoto said. “Her shots are very hard and her serve is very good, so I had time to get it back. But I managed to get it back anyway. At the end of the game I had to get used to her ball.”
Aptos’ Annika Lee and Madison Phillips will face Sophie Hernandez and Olivia Guo van Harker in the first round of the CCS doubles tournament on Wednesday. The winner will face Pacific Groves Caroline Martin and Karlee Kelly or Cupertinos Nadia Lee and Cindy Lin in the second round.
Sources
2/ https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2021/11/15/scs-tallia-harper-falls-in-ccs-quarterfinals-girls-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]