Union Hockey’s Kosack wants to raise $20,000 for COCOA House – The Daily Gazette
SCHENECTADY For Union College hockey senior striker Josh Kosack, his formation of Kozis Kids is close to his heart.
Last year, Kosack raised more than $5,240 for Christmas gifts for children in Schenectady, Albany and Troy. This year he has a new project.
Kosack announced Monday that he is starting a fundraiser for the COCOA House, located on Stanley Street in Schenectady. Kosack wants to raise $20,000 for the COCOA House. It recently bought the house next door to turn it into a teen youth center nearby. One room will be used for entrepreneurship based activities with access to resources and mentors in business. Another room will be more of a lounge area for teens to hang out.
I have worked with [executive director] Shall [Rivas] of the COCOA House for [about] two years, said Kosack, the Dutch captain. “When I started Kozis Kids, it was a matter of trying to find the right match with whom I would work. Me and Will were just kind of connected.
The backstory behind it [is] Will grew up in the house to the left of the COCOA House, and they’re renovating that whole building to turn it into a teen entrepreneurship center where kids can go after school to learn and grow and have access to things they’re likely to do. would not have access to if this center was not available to them.
Kosack discussed how the funds will help the COCOA House.
$15,000 of that would go to the teen center, said Kosack, a Kozis Kids Lounge, a place where they can go and just relax and have some computers and TV and things like that. Just give them something to do after school.
The other $5,000 would go toward Christmas presents.
Despite Kosacks not playing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kosack’s charitable work has not gone unnoticed. He was a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, which goes to college hockey Dear Citizen, a student-athlete who makes a significant contribution not only to his or her team, but to the community at large through volunteer leadership.
Kosack won the Derek Hines Award, presented to a Division I hockey player who is judged as the best example of the qualities of sportsmanship, competitiveness, intelligence and work ethic.
Kosack believes he will have no problem raising the $20,000.
I have a very generous Union alumni who has agreed to double every dollar raised to $10,000, Kosack said. If I raise $10,000 on my own, they’ll donate another $10,000. Therefore, that $20,000 is an achievable goal based on what I did last year to raise $5,200. What I learned from that side and the support that [Union sports information directors] Steve [Sheridan] and Dominique [Del Prete] giving me this year, I think it’s a very reasonable goal to achieve.
Kosack believes in the importance of a place like COCOA House.
It’s huge, Kosack said. I was very lucky to grow up where I grew up [in Oakville, Ontario]. Those resources were so readily available to me. But not every child has that opportunity, and certainly not in this area. Even though I am not from the region, I want to give those children that opportunity where they can fulfill their dreams and feel important and better when those opportunities are not there.
I know Will is doing everything he can to put them in the best situation to succeed. I’m just glad I can help them in any way I can.
Rivas praised Kosack’s efforts.
“Josh is a great asset to our program and our community,” said Rivas. “He has shown a commitment to educating and supporting our youth. For the past two years it has been a pleasure to work with Josh and see how much he cares about the children on the program. He has given them many memories and the opportunity to see and experience involvement through a sport he loves, which is hockey.
If you want to contribute, go to https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTM0NTU4.
