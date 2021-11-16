Delhi High Court tells table tennis federation to give clean chit to Manika Batra





The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Table Tennis Federation of India to give a clean slate to player Manika Batra, who had filed a complaint against the national sports organization after her non-selection for the 25th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships, 2021. Batra had alleged that Soumyadeep Roy, the national team coach, had pressured Batra to “throw away” a match with the intention of helping one of his interns (at his private academy) qualify for the 2020 Olympics. and Roy’s conduct by the Federation. Justice Rekha Palli, who had previously instructed the central government to conduct an independent investigation into Batra’s allegations, reviewed the report in a sealed envelope and said there was no evidence of any wrongdoing on Batra’s part. The court also expressed its displeasure with the TTFI’s functioning, saying the country cannot afford players to go to court for their grievances. “Is your federation willing to take a stand and say whatever notification has been made to it, the federation is willing to withdraw it? I have seen the investigative report submitted by the Ministry of Sports. idea is to fix things. focused, she can focus on competitions”, according to the court against counsel for TTFI. The Court added “Much needs to be said. I’m not happy with the way your Federation functions. You make problems out of nothing. You’re trying to harass an athlete for no reason.” Senior attorney Sachin Dutta who appeared before Batra argued that, in an effort to outdo the court, on the same date the TTFI approached the International Table Tennis Federation requesting that it investigate the charges alleged by Batra. issues raised. Accordingly, he prayed for an independent investigation led by a retired Supreme Court judge and the appointment of an administrator in the case. On the other hand, the legal counsel appearing before TTFI contested the said assertion by stating that there was no mala fide on its part in conducting the said correspondence. Bearing in mind that the said matter will be assessed by the Court after cognizance of the correspondence, the Court may record the said correspondence within one day. The case has now been placed for further consideration on November 17. It also gave time to counsel for the TTFI to seek appropriate instructions in the matter. The Court also said that if the Federation does not follow hints from its observations to try to solve the problem, it will not shy away from a his movement disdain in the matter. Significantly, Batra had sought a personal coach. Her plea was, “Table tennis is an individual sport, requiring specialized training with support staff. Only the personal coach knows the strengths, weaknesses, skills and areas a player should focus on and strengthen. However, these rules do not permit a personal coach/support Therefore, the rules of 04.08.2021 are arbitrary, irrational, absurd and have no connection with the achievement of excellence in an individualized sport, such as table tennis.“ Affecting the said rules, the petition further stated that the player undergoing training with her support staff would be seriously disadvantaged and her performance would be seriously affected if the rules were not overturned. Case Title: Manika Batra v. Table Tennis Federation of India & Ors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livelaw.in/news-updates/delhi-high-court-manika-batra-no-misconduct-give-clean-chit-tt-federation-185621 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos