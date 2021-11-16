Taurus has changed in no time

LOS ANGELES The Bulls left San Francisco searching.

That’s what happens when an elite team like the Warriors takes advantage of every shortcoming and completely drives the visiting team out of the gym.

It left questions, and it certainly left concerns.

Leave it to a trip to Hollywood to discover the Bulls. Or at least the new Bulls.

Coach Billy Donovan and his staff one day had time to make the necessary adjustments to get the Bulls back on track, especially with the uncertainty when center Nikola Vucevic will test his way out of NBA health and safety protocols .

The most important move was to pull Javonte Green forward from the starting lineup in favor of guard Alex Caruso in back-to-back games against the Clippers on Sunday and against the Lakers on Monday.

The results came almost immediately. The Bulls ended the Clippers seven-game streak and did it impressively. They controlled most of the match before reacting to a Clippers run with one of their own to take a 100-90 win.

Then the same starting group came out against the Lakers and dominated, with serious firepower on offense and a disruptive defense as the Bulls drove a 38-point effort from DeMar DeRozan to a 121-103 win.

That’s why Caruso praised not only the coaching staff, but also his teammates for buying.

I like some of the adjustments we made, said Caruso before the game against the Lakers. We had some sacrifice from some guys, changed their minutes, changed their roles a little bit to help the team win. For that matter, just adapt to our current situation without [Vucevic] and trying to find ways to win, it was just a good response.

Every time you go on a road trip and you take a hit like that, you have to respond and show up, show what kind of team you are. And I think we did.

Bringing in Caruso gave the starting unit two interfering defensive players (along with guard Lonzo Ball) and increased the unit’s IQ on both sides of the field.

The way the Warriors teamed up in doubles and attacked guard Zach LaVine for much of Friday’s game put pressure on the rest of the starters to understand the distance and where to go so LaVine could find them for easy shots.

That’s another thing that Caruso excels at.

He’s one of the highest IQ players I’ve played with since I’ve been in the game, DeRozan said of Caruso. Just having someone with that natural IQ on the field is going to make so many things easier for you, offensively and defensively. He kind of anchored us.

Caruso downplayed the adaptation as simple Basketball 101.

His classic basketball tactic, he said. You get two guys in a trap, you get two exits on the side and one in the middle, and then it’s four-on-three in the back and you just have to find the shot. … So it’s up to us to find our rhythm in the game and take advantage of it.

Donovan made it clear that the Bulls must be able to adapt if the opposition has a match-up that takes advantage of Caruso’s starting. That shouldn’t be a problem though.

Good teams always respond, DeRozan said. You have to react if you want to be a good team, especially after you hit your ass like we did [against the Warriors]. Not have [Vucevic], we have to figure it out. No one will feel sorry for us. Next guy up and figure this thing out.