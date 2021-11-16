Sports
England shocked by new accusations of racism
English cricket gears up for more racial abuse allegations after former cricketer Maurice Chambers made new claims in an interview.
On the eve of a parliamentary committee hearing into accusations of racism by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, which led to the resignation of both chairman and chief executive, another player has made inflammatory accusations against teammates in Essex and Northamptonshir.
Chambers, who also played for Warwickshire and England Lions for a decade, spoke to The Cricketer in which he claimed he was racially bullied during his time as a player.
During the interview, Chambers claimed he threw a banana at him and was called a monkey, while a coach read racist jokes in the locker room.
Chambers said he was inspired by Rafiq to come out and speak and did not take payment for the interview.
He added: “I want other players to have the courage to speak their mind and share their experiences. Only by letting people know what’s going on can we bring about change.”
On Sunday, another former Essex player, Zoheb Sharif, said he had been racially insulted, including being called a “bomber” by his teammates after the September 11 attack.
The England Wales Cricket Board came down hard on the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) after backlash over former player Azeem Rafiq’s handling of accusations of racism.
Yorkshire has been banned from hosting international matches due to the fallout.
Now the ECB said it is “appalled” and is investigating the new incidents along with the other allegations about Essex.
Essex chief executive John Stephenson, who took over day-to-day management in October, said Chambers’ allegations were “worrying” and “would be taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated.”
Michael Vaughan forced to deny racist allegations
Rafiq’s allegations were followed by current England leg spinner Adil Rashid who became the second player claim that Michael Vaughan, the former England captain…, told a group of four Asian Yorkshire players: “(there is) too many of you, we have to do something about it”.
Last week, Vaughan, who won the Ashes as England captain in 2005, denied all the allegations leveled against him by Rafiq.
The former England captain has come out again to deny the allegations after he was resigned by the BBC.
However, he is expected to cover the Ashes for Fox Sports Australia.
On Monday, he released a statement saying: “I categorically deny saying the words Azeem Rafiq attributed to me and want to reiterate this publicly because the remark ‘you are’ just never happened.”
Vaughan added: “To be confronted with this accusation, 1 year after it was supposed to happen, is the worst I have ever experienced.”
“I fully accept that perspectives differ and I have a lot of sympathy for what Azeem Rafiq has been through, but I hope everyone understands why I cannot allow this to go unchallenged or unfairly destroy my reputation.”
