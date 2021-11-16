Check In With Alabama And Auburn 2022 Football Commit Into AHSAA Playoffs





The Alabama high school playoffs continued with multiple members of the Class of 2022 playing for their seasons. Several future Alabama and Auburn players entered, with a few tickets to the next round. Here’s how the Crimson Tide and Tigers pledges fared in the second round of the AHSAA playoffs. Alabama Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson 5 Star, No. 17 National Recruit / No. 1 EDGE per 247Sports Composite Key stats: Now has a team-high 22 sacks and the second-highest 23 rushing Thompson got one step closer to his third title in a blowout win over Oak Mountain. The Warriors kept Oak Mountain on seven points while Alexander helped lead the front seven. TreQuon Fegans, Thompson 4 Star, No. 90 National Recruit / No. 11 CB Key stats: Defense held Oak Mountain at 177 yards Fegans had another lockdown night, limiting Oak Mountain to 123 passing yards. Hell leads the Warriors to a highly anticipated Class 7A rematch against Hoover. maroon Caden Story, Lanett 4 Star, No. 222 National Recruit / No. 28 DL Key stats: Two touchdowns The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Story pulled in three passes, four 45 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Lanett Luverne shutout 33-0 in the Class 2A second round. Lanett quarterback Caden Story (5) dodges a tackler in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, August 28 in Lanett, Ala. (Adam Sparks | Opelika Auburn News) Omari Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville 4 Star, No. 344 National Recruit, No. 17 ATH Key stats: Scored one touchdown Kelly was a major factor in the weekend’s game. He had six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 24-23 overtime loss to Hoover in the Class 7A quarterfinals. Eston Harris, Auburn 3 Star, No. 408 National Recruit / No. 36 OT Key stats: Part of a run game that produced five touchdowns Auburn’s hasty attack carried it to a 56-21 victory over Enterprise. Harris and the offensive line were dominant, leading to several long runs. Drew Bobo, Auburn 3 Star, No. 618 National Recruit / No. 54 OT Key stats: Led the Tigers to over 250 rushing yards Bobo was just as much of a force as his counterpart, Harris, as Auburn had two rushers earning over 90 yards in the round. Powell Gordon, Auburn 3 Star, No. 626 National Recruit / No. 62 LB Key stats: Auburn defeated Enterprise 417-312 Gordon helped the Tigers continue a recent defensive hot piece as Auburn never fell behind. The Tigers travel to Central-Phenix City in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @nick_a_alvarez.

